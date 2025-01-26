Robert Lewandowski has named both Sergio Ramos and Vincent Kompany as the toughest defenders he has ever faced in his career. The Polish striker has played for some of Europe's biggest teams, including Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, where he currently plies his trade.

The 36-year-old striker, who finished as the runner-up to Lionel Messi in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings, is one of the greatest finishers in football history, having amassed 680 goals and counting for club and country, whilst he has also added 190 career assists. Before moving to La Liga in the summer of 2022, Lewandowski won 10 Bundesliga titles - eight with Bayern - a Champions League, and a total of 29 trophies.

As such, he has come up against some stiff competition in his career, having played in both the ​​​​​​Champions League and Europa League, but none have come tougher than Ramos and Kompany in his eyes.

Lewandowski Names Ramos and Kompany As the Toughest Defenders He Has Ever Faced

The Polish striker has faced the pair a combined 15 times in his career

When the topic of tough defenders he had faced in his career came up in an interview with Rio Ferdinand for FIVE UK, Lewandowski gave plaudits to both Sergio Ramos and Kompany, calling his battles against them both as a 'huge challenge'.

"The toughest defenders I've ever faced? Sergio Ramos and [Vincent] Kompany. Playing against him was a huge challenge. He was always playing hard and strong. He always wanted to be close to me, and that for me was wow."

Lewandowski only faced up against Kompany - who is widely hailed as one of the greatest centre-backs in Premier League history - in the Champions League, doing so four times in total. He would record two wins and a draw when playing against the former Manchester City captain. However, the only time he would get himself on the scoresheet against the Belgian defender was in a 3-2 loss at the Etihad Stadium in 2014 when playing for Bayern Munich.

The Polish captain would have to face Ramos on many more occasions - 11 in total - eight of which came against the Champions League legend in European competition, whilst they would also face each other in La Liga after the Real Madrid legend moved to Sevilla. The two have even met each other when playing for their respective countries in an international friendly. Lewandowski would come out on the winning side on five occasions, whilst also grabbing two draws and four losses.

Nonetheless, he would find the back of the net seven times, and when Dortmund defeated Madrid 4-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals in the 2012/13 season, Lewandowski netted all four goals which helped send them to that year's final, clearly getting the best of his opponent on that particular occasion. However, they would go on to lose against their German rivals Bayern at Wembley Stadium.

Vincent Kompany and Sergio Ramos - Career Statistics Statistic Vincent Kompany Sergio Ramos Club Appearances 533 816 Goals 31 117 Assists 20 42

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 25/01/2025.