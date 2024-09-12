Arsenal icon Robert Pires has boldly claimed that Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku is better than Bukayo Saka, as the World Cup winner insists that the latter still lacks a certain level of consistency and experience to be the difference-maker in big games.

London-born Saka, 23, has been imperative to Mikel Arteta’s back-to-back title chases and, since emerging as a Hale End graduate, has registered 59 goals and 56 assists in his 229-game career for the senior side thus far – which includes 20 from 23/24.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saka is the highest-scoring England international that has played for Arsenal - 12 strikes in 42 outings.

Internationally, too, the wide man has been an impressive figure for England – especially during Euro 2024 when the Three Lions were not up to scratch. That said, Pires is still of the belief that he is still behind Doku in terms of their respective levels of talent.

Pires: ‘Bukayo Lacks Consistency and Experience’

The Frenchman showered Doku with praise

Widely considered to be one of the best wingers in the Premier League right now, Saka has started the current campaign brightly, notching the solitary goal and trio of assists and will, no doubt, be pivotal in the Gunners’ quest for silverware.

That said, talking to Wettbasis.com, per The Mirror, Pires – a two-time Premier League winner with the north Londoners – suggested that the Englishman is still missing a layer of consistency and experience in his game and urged him to step up in this term’s Champions League campaign.

“Bukayo still lacks a certain level of consistency and experience, especially in the big games. Perhaps this season, especially in the Champions League, he will show a more convincing face than last season when it counts."

Shockingly, Reims-born Pires insisted that Doku is a superior player to Saka and cited his technical ability, better dribbling skills and enhanced imagination as attributes that blow the latter out of the water.

“For example, in my opinion Jeremy Doku from Manchester City is a bit better because he is technically stronger, has better dribbling skills and is more imaginative.”

While the statistics favour Saka, an ever-present figure for Arteta and his entourage, Pires’ bold claim that Doku possesses more favourable traits may not go down well with the Emirates Stadium faithful.

Saka vs Doku – 2023/24 Premier League Stats Comparison

There’s a clear and obvious winner

While using statistics of the two widemen is not the strongest method of comparison, it does showcase the base level of what Saka and Doku are capable of – and, specifically, what they were able to produce in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Focusing on the ‘per game’ data to offset their chasm in minutes, the Arsenal man took 3.1 shots to the Manchester City trickster’s 1.9, proving that the former is more willing to get into shooting opportunities, whether that be inside or outside the box.

Saka vs Doku - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Saka Doku Minutes 2.937 1,596 Goals 16 3 Assists 9 8 Shots per game 3.1 1.9 Pass success rate (%) 83 86 Dribbles per game 1.4 3 Key passes per game 2.6 1.6 Overall rating 7.67 7.24

Saka’s key passes per game are also of a higher level – 2.6 compared to Doku’s 1.6. When it comes to dribbling, Doku’s forte, there is an obvious winner: the Belgian. He completed 3 per game last term, whereas Saka completed 1.4.

Also stronger defensively, as evidenced by his better tackles and interceptions rates per game, Saka is statistically superior to the 29-cap Belgium international – and that’s even before looking at their return in front of goal.

