There have been some incredible teams in the Premier League over the years and Arsenal's Invincibles squad were one of the very best. During the 2003/04 season, Arsene Wenger led the club to an unbeaten season in the league, something that has never been replicated since.

It's one of the greatest achievements in Premier League history and no one knows how good that side was quite like the players in it. They were an unstoppable force and there aren't many players in football who would make it into the lineup over the figures that represented the Gunners that year.

According to one of the side's most important players, though, there are a handful of current Arsenal stars who would get into the team. Robert Pires has had his say and named the trio he would put into the side alongside the likes of Thierry Henry and Sol Campbell.

Pires Claimed Bukayo Saka Would Get Into the Side

He also named William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli

Speaking to SportBible, Pires was tasked with naming a combined XI using players from Arsenal's Invincibles side and the current squad that Mikel Arteta has at his disposal. For the most part, the former forward entrusted his former teammates and the majority of the side was made up of those who went unbeaten during the 2003/04 season.

Surprisingly, though, he did select three players from the current Arsenal team and those players were Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli. He chose the French centre-back over Kolo Toure and Bukayo Saka over Freddie Ljungberg. While Toure and the Swede were excellent players in their own right, there aren't many that would disagree with Pires' choice to leave them out in favour of the two modern stars.

One surprising choice, though, was Gabriel Martinelli, who the Frenchman chose to include in the side over himself. Pires is considered one of the greatest wingers in Premier League history and certainly to have represented Arsenal over the years. Martinelli has been a fine servant for the club following his arrival in 2019, but he's not quite reached the levels of the now-51-year-old just yet.