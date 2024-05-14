Highlights Robert Pires won multiple trophies with club and country, and has genuine world-class players to choose from when making up his dream XI of former teammates.

The team is split between Arsenal and France players, but there's no place for Pires himself.

The Frenchman praised his teammates for their intelligence, their skills, and how they made the game look simple

Robert Pires was part of Arsenal's Invincibles squad 20 years ago, and also won the World Cup and the European Championship with France. It's safe to say, then, that the classy winger rubbed shoulders with some of the greatest players around during his playing career. Starting out in his native France with Metz and Marseille, Pires made the move to England in 2000 and spent six successful years with the Gunners. He would later turn out for Villarreal and Aston Villa before spending his twilight years in India.

During his time in London, Pires clocked up 284 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 85 goals and registering 62 assists. Under Arsene Wenger, Pires was one of the most prolific creators in the Premier League and was integral to that incredible, title-winning Arsenal team of the 2003/04 campaign. He also earned 79 caps for his country, though he was used rather sparingly by France in that highly dominant period around the turn of the millennium.

Naturally, with Pires sharing the pitch with a number of world-class players in his time, narrowing them all down to an all-star teammate XI is no mean feat. Speaking to Sky Sports for their #One2Eleven series, Pires unsurprisingly kept his selections within the France and Arsenal camps, with some crossover in both. Take a look at his team below.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Fabian Barthez, Lilian Thuram, Laurent Blanc, Tony Adams, Ashley Cole

You'd be forgiven for thinking Pires would opt for David Seaman, or even Jens Lehman in goal for this ultimate teammate XI, but he's picked country over club on this one, giving the "crazy" Fabien Barthez the nod between the sticks.

There's a nice even split between the rest of the defence, though, with compatriots Lilian Thuram and Laurent Blanc sharing spots in the back four with Arsenal legends Tony Adams and Ashley Cole. In all fairness, it's pretty difficult to argue with his picks in this department.

Pires reserved special praise for Adams, whom he described as "one of the best captains" he ever played alongside, while fellow centre-back, Blanc, offered "good security" for the rest of the team. Interestingly, Pires recognised both full-backs as being "hard defenders," and even labelled Cole "one of the best defenders to play for England."

Midfield

Patrick Vieira, Gilberto Silva, Zinedine Zidane, Youri Djorkaeff

There is no place for Pires himself in his ultimate teammate XI, but with a midfield like this, you can hardly blame him for leaving himself out. In the middle of the park, Pires chose two key figures from that impressive Arsenal side in Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva. The tough-tackling duo really made the Gunners tick back in the day, with Pires describing his French teammate, Vieira as "one of the best players to play in the Premier League," and praising the partnership Gilberto forged with the Arsenal captain.

Arguably the most predictable entry in this hypothetical dream team, as France's greatest-ever player, Zinedine Zidane surely makes it into the selection of anyone who has ever shared a field with him. Pires said:

"What can I say about Zinedine Zidane? He was the best player in the world during my career. For him football was simple. Sometimes it was just too easy."

Meanwhile, Youri Djorkaeff may come as a bit of a curveball choice for some. The Frenchman possessed silky skills, great composure on the ball, and incredible vision and creativity. Still, he never won a domestic league title throughout his whole career and certainly enjoyed more success for his country than at club level.

Attack

Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp

Pires has played alongside some top-quality strikers in his time, but very few attacking partnerships can hold a candle to the deadly duo of Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp. Two of the greatest forwards to ever grace the Premier League, the Frenchman and the Dutchman were formidable together, and proved to be crucial to the success of Wenger's side.

Watching Henry play was always exciting, but Pires describes playing with his compatriot as "a pleasure and an honour." Henry scored a staggering number of goals during his career, but it is the nature of some of those goals — the finesse and the skill involved — that truly set him apart from his peers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry assisted one another 11 times during their Arsenal careers, but it was actually Robert Pires and Henry who lead the way in that department, with 17 goals created between the Frenchmen.

While Bergkamp didn't score quite as many as his teammate, he is still considered one of the classiest, most intelligent strikers to play in the Premier League. Pires calls Bergkamp "the maestro" and claims he "learned a lot" from him on the training ground.

Data taken from Transfermarkt