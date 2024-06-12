Highlights Robert Saleh assures there is no issue between Rodgers and the team despite the QB's absence from the mandatory minicamp.

Both Rodgers and Haason Reddick are expected to face fines for their absence.

Rodgers' absence during mandatory days raises eyebrows, and the situation remains unclear, amplifying the Jets dealing with distractions off-field.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh sent NYJ fans into a frenzy after acknowledging the absence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the first day of mandatory minicamp.

Saleh aimed to clarify the situation regarding Rodgers' absence being "unexcused" to reporters on Tuesday (via NFL.com).

Aaron and I are on the exact same page. There's no issue between Aaron or his teammates, for that matter. We addressed it yesterday. It's more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside.

Both Rodgers and edge-rusher Haason Reddick, who is also absent, are each subject to fines of $16,953 for missing the first day of minicamp. The second day will see a fine of $33,908, upping the total to $50,861.

It's unusual for a quarterback to attend voluntary OTAs throughout the offseason but not show up for the mandatory days. It may not be an issue inside the building, but the Jets have tipped their hand that not everything seems clear despite being on "the same page."

Related Pair of Jets All-Pros Fined for Missing Minicamp on Tuesday New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and new edge-rusher Haason Reddick are not present at the team's mandatory minicamp.

Aaron Rodgers’ Absence Is As Strange as It Is Fascinating

The four-time MVP is coming off a torn Achilles​​​​​​

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers is signed to a three-year, $112M contract and turns 41 this December. His experience as a Jets' player only lasted four plays after he tore his Achilles in his debut game in green and white.

The reasoning behind his absence is still unclear. Still, the optics behind the whole situation are not good for an organization like the Jets, which has always seemed to lack... organization.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers did not play a snap in the preseason last season and only had one pass attempt before getting injured.

All of Rodgers' headlines this offseason have been anything but football-related. From a rumored VP run to conspiracy theories on podcasts, it seems to be one distraction after another.

Aaron Rodgers' Stats From His Last Full Season (2022) Category Stat Passing Yards 3,695 Passing Touchdowns 26 Completion % 64.6 Interceptions 12

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor took the majority of Rodgers' snaps in his absence. Taylor could not explain the starting quarterback's nonappearance to the press, which led to Saleh deflecting a question about why his backup QB was in the dark about it.

Nope, it's a one-on-one conversation that's not something the team needed to know about.

Rodgers has a habit of criticizing people for overreacting and even famously telling the press to "R-E-L-A-X" after a defeat. It will be interesting to see if this was a situation that got out of hand or if the Jets' season is in trouble before it even begins.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.