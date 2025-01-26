Chelsea are insisting that they are sticking by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for the season, despite his high-profile errors over the last few months, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

It's been a difficult season for Sanchez, who has struggled for consistency at times. The Spanish goalkeeper has made some high-profile mistakes between the sticks, leading to criticism from fans. Enzo Maresca's style requires his goalkeeper to be perfect when playing out from the back, and Sanchez has been caught out at times.

On the other hand, Maresca has stuck by Sanchez despite the likes of Filip Jorgensen waiting behind him. Chelsea secured the signature of Jorgensen in the summer transfer window, but he's struggled to get regular minutes with Maresca showing faith in Sanchez.

Chelsea Sticking by Sanchez

The goalkeeper has private backing

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Chelsea are sticking by Sanchez for the season after showing public support for the goalkeeper. Maresca recently spoke in public that he trusted Sanchez, despite wanting to see more from him...

“We trust Robert for sure. Robert, for sure, is completely aware he has to do better. He knows perfectly. In this moment it is like this. The good thing is he is the first one knowing, aware that he has to do better.”

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that along with Maresca's public backing, key figures behind the scenes are privately supporting Sanchez to continue between the sticks for Chelsea. They know there have been detailed reports on other goalkeepers, but it seems the west London club are intent on continuing with Sanchez in hope that he can become one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

High-profile errors from Sanchez is leading to doubts at Chelsea, and our sources confirm that they have a couple of key targets abroad as well as serious interest in two from the Premier League. As it stands, Chelsea are planning on looking at these options in the summer rather than now.

That is unlikely to change unless there are some serious conversations within the club in the coming days that leads to a change of plan in terms of Sanchez's future as number one goalkeeper for Chelsea.

