Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez made his debut at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool, and journalist Paul Brown has revealed his verdict on his performance to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino needed to sign a new goalkeeper after Edouard Mendy left the club, and Sanchez has come straight in as number one.

Mendy left Stamford Bridge earlier in the summer to move to Saudi Arabia, potentially leaving Chelsea short in the goalkeeper department.

Real Madrid also recently announced the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga after Thibaut Courtois ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The addition of Sanchez possibly opened the door for Kepa to leave the club, and it seemed unlikely that the latter would remain due to the former Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper likely to come in and be number one.

Interestingly, Pochettino stated when Sanchez joined the club that it was going to be some healthy competition for Kepa, before he departed a few days later.

Pochettino said: “It’s going to be very good competition. We needed to sign another [goalkeeper]. The club followed him for a long time and it was a good opportunity for the club to sign him, and a good challenge for Kepa."

Sanchez signed for the Blues for a fee of £25m, and you'd imagine the Spaniard wouldn't have signed on the dotted line without assurances that he'd be the number one.

The 25-year-old, as mentioned, made his debut for Chelsea against Liverpool at the weekend, but the Merseyside club barely tested him throughout.

As per FotMob, Sanchez failed to make a save, conceding once, and journalist Brown has provided his verdict on Sanchez's performance at Stamford Bridge.

What has Brown said about Sanchez and Chelsea?

Brown has suggested that he was slightly surprised to see Kepa leave the club to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The journalist adds that he didn't feel Sanchez looked entirely comfortable during his debut against Liverpool.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It was a bit of a surprise to see them let Kepa go, because he had become their number one last season.

"It is going to be interesting to see what they do there, but I don't think Chelsea are in a position to sign another goalkeeper, so it looks like they're going with that they've got.

"Sanchez didn't look entirely comfortable to me in the game at the weekend, but he's learning the ropes at a new club there."

What's next for Chelsea?

After Christopher Nkunku was ruled out with injury for a significant period, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Chelsea go back into the market for another attacker this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, whose head could be turned.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Chelsea and Juventus have scheduled talks regarding Romelu Lukaku, with Dusan Vlahovic potentially involved in a deal.

Chelsea's business doesn't appear to be finished with a few weeks remaining of the transfer window.