Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is now 'under pressure' to perform following a shaky start to life at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT. The Blues signed the former Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper during the summer transfer window, but so far he has failed to prove his worth under Mauricio Pochettino.

In fact, given his shaky performances between the sticks, Brown has suggested that Sanchez wasn't an upgrade on the two goalkeepers Chelsea already had at the club originally. And as a result, the Spanish star has plenty of work to do between now and the end of the season if he's going to display the required quality needed to be Chelsea's number-one shot-stopper long-term.

Sorry Sanchez struggles with start to life at Chelsea

Arriving at Stamford Bridge amid plenty of excitement, Sanchez's move from Brighton cost Chelsea a fee in the region of £25 million. After a successful stint with the Seagulls, it looked as if it would be a step up at the right time for Sanchez, with the shot-stopper signed to replace the departing duo Edouard Mendy, who was worth £16 million when he joined, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who cost £71 million back in August 2018.

However, less than six months into his Chelsea stint, there are already concerns about whether Sanchez is the long-term option the club needs, or if they'll have to sanction a move for another goalkeeper in the coming months and years.

Brown highlighted this issue back in August, when the journalist told GIVEMESPORT that Sanchez didn't look 'entirely comfortable' in the Chelsea side. That was only after a couple of matches of the season, with things barely having improved since.

Sanchez shippd four in last Chelsea outing

His fragileness was on display during Chelsea's last outing, when the ex-Brighton man shipped a whopping four goals during the Blues' clash with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Receiving a 6.2 rating from FotMob for his efforts, the 26-year-old ended the contest with a concerning 60% save percentage.

A worrying trend, not least given Chelsea's position in the Premier League table, with the two-time European champions currently sitting in 10th. Only in the top half of the table by virtue of goal difference, Chelsea have conceded the third-most goals of teams inside the top 10 this season - concerning stuff.

While the methodology of Pochettino's approach is still under examination, with a clear playing style starting to emerge, there are still issues around Sanchez which don't appear to have been mended. And as a result, it's posed questions about his future.

Robert Sanchez Current Stats per 90 mins (via FBref) Goals against 1.29 Save percentage 68% Clean sheet percentage 23% Touches 37 Goal kicks 4

When quizzed about Sanchez's start as a Chelsea player, journalist Brown questioned whether the west Londoners are any better off with him in the side, than they would've been with Mendy or Kepa. Hinting that Sanchez is in no way an upgrade on any of those two players, the reliable reporter believes Chelsea made a mistake pushing for his signature:

“I think all three of those keepers have had problems with their form, but I would not describe Sanchez as an upgrade on Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga. When Mendy first came in I think he was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. I've never thought Sanchez was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. Kepa obviously has a bit of a chequered history at Chelsea, but when he won his place back, he too looked like a top-quality keeper and it's the reason he got his move to another big club. “I think Sanchez has a lot to prove. I think he has the skill set to be a success there and I can see why Chelsea signed him. But I don't think he's the world class keeper that Chelsea probably need and he's under pressure now to show his best form, so hopefully he's able to turn that situation around and show fans why Chelsea decided to buy him.”

New injury approach being adopted at Stamford Bridge

Elsewhere at Chelsea, it's been claimed the capital club are adopting a new outlook to long-term injuries, with more onus now being left on the recovery time. It comes after a setback to Christopher Nkunku, who had joined Chelsea in the summer, but suffered a brutal injury during pre-season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino and his backroom staff have taken a more holistic approach, by which they're happy for players to be on the sideline longer if it means they reduce the chance of aggravating the problem. Whether it will pay off remains to be seen, but it's yet another example of the Argentine coach yielding his influence at Stamford Bridge.