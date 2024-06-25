Highlights Robert Whittaker underwent emergency surgery just seven days before headlining UFC Saudi Arabia.

The former middleweight champion went on to defeat Ikram Aliskerov via a vicious first-round KO.

Whittaker's medical situation could rule him out of serving as a backup to Du Plessis vs Adesanya at UFC 305.

'The Reaper' was supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev, however, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed in the build-up to the bout that 'Borz' was ruled out of the middleweight contest.

'The Reaper' was supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev, however, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed in the build-up to the bout that 'Borz' was ruled out of the middleweight contest.

White emphasized that Chimaev was ill and wished him a return to good health. Following the news, pictures emerged on social media of the 30-year-old since he pulled out of the Whittaker fight.

Whittaker went on to fight rising star Ikram Aliskerov - with the showdown going on to last just 1 minute and 49 seconds as 'The Reaper' put in the best performance of his career to date with a vicious knockout.

While the 33-year-old looked flawless this past weekend, it'd appear that the Aussie native was dealing with some major issues in the lead up to the fight with Aliskerov.

Whittaker's Manager's Shocking Story About His Client

'The Reaper' still went on to win comfortably

Whittaker's manager, Titus Day told Fox Sports Australia had emergency surgery to treat a tooth abscess just a week before the showdown with Aliskerov.

The Saudi card could've had yet another shocking twist after Day revealed that his client almost didn’t fight due to the painful infection in his mouth.

“Rob has a really bad abscess that flared up a week before flying out. He had headaches, tooth pain, it was like he’d been kicked in the side of the head. He couldn’t train, couldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep. It was f—ing painful. The whole side of his head was in pain so we had to rush him in for emergency surgery.” “Rob had already stopped training a few days prior to the surgery in Sydney. And then flew out with his face still numb. We had no idea if it was going to be alright. Everyone was just praying the swelling would go down and everything would be OK. And thankfully, it was. But Rob’s still got pain there. Still needs more surgery to be done in the next couple of weeks.”

He added: “It came out of nowhere. A few fights back, Rob got cracked and his lower teeth moved a bit and he was going to have surgery to fix that. But instead, he decided to get it done later. But the abscess popped up out of nowhere.”

His Agent is Unsure if Whittaker Will Compete at UFC 305

The card is just two months away

A tooth abscess is a bacterial infection around or under the tooth, and it can be extremely painful - particularly if it’s touching the nerve.

Whittaker's current medical situation is still bad enough that his agent is unsure if his client can compete or serve as a backup at UFC 305 on the 18th of August.

“Right now, regarding Perth, it’s just too early to say,” Day said. “Obviously there was a lot of talk on the night about Rob being the backup for that UFC 305 main event. There was also talk about him fighting somebody else, too. And potentially, he could still do either of those. He’ll have to meet with the team and talk it through.”

UFC 305 is set to be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and former champion Israel Adesanya.

The fact that 'The Last Stylebender' would be fighting on the pay-per-view show at the RAC Arena didn't exactly come as a surprise to UFC fans, though - after a blunder from Dana White accidentally leaked half of the main card in a video posted from the UFC 'war room'.

Whittaker will be gutted to miss out on a title fight as he's enjoying a rather successful 2024 and is currently 2-0 this year following his defeat to Du Plessis at UFC 290.