Highlights Roberto Baggio was attacked by a gang of robbers in his home.

He was watching his country play Spain in the Euros when they invaded.

The former player tried to fight back, but was left needing stitches.

Italy legend Roberto Baggio has been rushed to hospital after he was attacked during his country's Euro 2024 match with Spain. The former attacking midfielder was watching the game from the comfort of his own home on Thursday night when, according to Corriere del Veneto, five armed thugs broke in and robbed him.

They beat him up in the process and left Baggio in need of a visit to the hospital. It was a traumatic experience, with the ex-footballer's family said to be shaken up from the ordeal. Fortunately, the damage done to the 57-year-old was fairly minimal, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Baggio Tried to Fight the Robbers Off

He was left needing stitches

At around 10pm on Thursday night, as Baggio was watching Italy play Spain, the gang of five robbers broke into his house. The former Juventus man tried to put up a fight and stand up to the intruders by confronting one of them, but after a brief struggle with the criminal, he was struck in the head with a gun as a result.

The attack left Baggio needing stitches in his head, but fortunately, that was as serious as the attack got. He's since received treatment at a hospital, and no one else in his family is said to have been injured or harmed in any way during the invasion. After he was struck with the gun, the 57-year-old, alongside his family, was locked in a room while the robbers ransacked the property, taking a number of his valuable belongings.

Once he was convinced that the gang of burglars had finally vacated the premises, Baggio broke down the door of the room he was being held captive in with his family and alerted the police to what had happened.

Baggio Had a Superb Playing Career

He played for some huge teams

During his 22-year career, Baggio became a cult figure and was fantastic for a variety of big teams over the course of two decades. While he never played for a club outside of Italy, the former attacking midfielder spent time with the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Fiorentina and found success pretty much everywhere he went.

On an international level, he also saw tremendous success with his nation too. Baggio played 56 times in total for Italy over the years and scored 27 times along the way. During that time, he also played a key role in his country finishing in third place and then as runners-up in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups respectively. To Italians, he is a hero and there will be many relieved that throughout his recent terrifying ordeal, he only sustained minor injuries.

