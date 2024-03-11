Highlights Lecce sacked manager Roberto D'Aversa for headbutting an opposition player after defeat to Verona.

D'Aversa apologised, stating he didn't mean to harm his players, blaming provocations.

He guided the club to just six wins in 30 games in charge of the Italian side.

Serie A side Lecce have sacked manager Roberto D'Aversa after he was filmed headbutting Verona striker Thomas Henry following the club's 1-0 defeat on Sunday.

D'Aversa, 48, and Henry both received red cards for their part in the incident which occurred as things got heated after the full-time whistle. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, per The Mirror, the former midfielder later apologised. He revealed his intent had been to prevent his players from becoming involved in clashes with the opposing team, saying:

"There was an excited final, already in the last minutes of the match where there were some provocations. My initial intent was not to cause damage to my players, I didn't want my boys to get disqualifications."

"Then Henry and I came into contact, the gesture wasn't nice to see, my intention was to divide everyone, but he continued to provoke. We spoke to the managers and that was it. I certainly didn't enter the field to headbutt a player and it was nothing premeditated.

"Otherwise I would have said so. Looking back at the images they say one thing, I say that they are the consequence of a series of provocations at the end of the match. I've already spoken to the Verona managers. I apologize for the gesture, it's not nice to see." You can watch footage of the incident below:

Lecce Release Statement

The Italian Club Condemn Actions

In a 37-word statement released by Lecce on Monday morning, the club confirmed that they have decided to part ways with D'Aversa, saying: "After the events that occurred at the end of the Lecce - Verona match, US Lecce announces that it has relieved coach D'Aversa of his duties. Thanks go to the coach and his staff for the work done."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roberto D'Aversa's record at Lecce: - 6 wins - 10 draws - 14 defeats

Verona leapfrogged Lecce in the Serie A standings following their 1-0 win, courtesy of Michael Folorunsho's 17th-minute strike. D'Aversa joined the club at the start of the season, having previously managed the likes of Virtus Lanciano, Parma and Sampdoria. He won just six of his 30 games in charge, drawing 10 and losing 14.

D'Aversa Claims He Didn't Hit Henry

The Coach Took to Social Media After the Game

Following the clash with Henry, D'Aversa took to social media to apologise to everyone at the club, as well as the referees and the Italian public, saying:

"I would like to apologise to everyone and at the same time briefly reconstruct the sad and unpleasant episode that saw me as a negative protagonist at the end of the Lecce-Verona match.

"I came into head-to-head contact with Henry, but I did not hit the Veronese player with a headbutt, nor did I receive one from him. It was a physical contact, a terrible example, an anti-sporting image resulting from great tension and adrenaline, which however must not and do not want to be my excuses or mitigating factors.

"I made a mistake and I apologise. I got carried away by the heat and lost clarity, but not to the point of hitting another person. This does not belong to me, I reject it and do not accept it. Once again I apologise to Henry, to the Lecce, Verona and Italian public, to the referees, to the two clubs, to my management, my staff and my team."

Following the defeat to Verona, Lecce sit 15th in the Serie A and are just one point above the relegation zone. Their final game before the March international break is a showdown with fellow strugglers Salernitana on Saturday.