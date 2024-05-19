Highlights Manchester United and INEOS are 'big admirers' of Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi took charge of his final Brighton and Hove Albion game against United on Sunday.

The Italian manager is now available for clubs this summer as United consider Erik ten Hag's future.

Manchester United are said to be 'big admirers' of Roberto De Zerbi who left Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday following his side's 2-0 defeat to the Red Devils, according to journalist Anil Kandola.

Despite the win against the Seagulls on the final day of the top-flight season, United ended the campaign in eighth position - their lowest ever Premier League finish - which is surely something that will come under scrutiny at the end of season review.

Before that, Erik ten Hag has the chance to deliver a trophy and European football for next season when his side come up against Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley next weekend.

De Zerbi has 'Big Admirers' Within INEOS

According to Kandola writing on his 'X' account, the departure of De Zerbi from the Amex could lead to Man United links with the 44-year-old Italian, whose departure from the south coast outfit came as a bit of a surprise this week despite links with other roles ahead of the summer window.

Kandola says that De Zerbi - whose football has been described as "unique" by Pep Guardiola - is admired within Old Trafford and the INEOS structure as they may look to consider replacements for Ten Hag should he be relieved of his duties at the end of the campaign.

He said:

"In light of the news Roberto De Zerbi will be leaving Brighton, do NOT be surprised if he’s linked with the Man United job over the next couple of days. "I’m told he has big admirers within the INEOS structure and fits the mould of what the new ownership are looking for..."

Despite leading Brighton to a sixth-placed finish in the 2022-23 season which led to a memorable Europa League campaign this term, the current campaign failed to live up to expectations as the club ended in 11th position and were knocked out of Europe at the round of 16 stage to AS Roma.

Ten Hag Being Eyed by Bayern Munich and Ajax

While doubts remain over Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford, it seems as though the Dutchman won't be short of offers should be sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co at the end of the season.

According to the Mirror, both Bayern Munich and Ten Hag's former club Ajax are considering making a move for the 54-year-old manager.

Bayern are still looking for a new coach to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel, who rejected the chance to remain at the Allianz Arena, while Graham Potter rejected the chance to take over at Ajax earlier this month meaning they still have a vacancy to fill.

Ironically, both Tuchel and Potter could be contenders for the job at Old Trafford should it become available, with the former wanting the job as he craves a return to the Premier League having been sacked by Chelsea previously.