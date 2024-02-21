Highlights Liverpool are searching for a Jurgen Klopp replacement, with Roberto De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso on the shortlist.

Alonso could be the favourite for the role at Anfield, but De Zerbi is being eyed as an alternative.

Alonso's lack of managerial experience could be a concern.

Liverpool are searching for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who is leaving at the end of the season, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi could be one of the prime favourites for the job at Anfield.

Klopp announced back in January that he would be leaving the Reds at the end of the season, sending a shock throughout the football world. The German manager has won all there is to win since joining the Merseyside club, and they will have to prepare for a new era under a new manager.

It's undoubtedly a scary thought for Liverpool fans having to picture a life without Klopp in the dugout, so the decision-makers at Anfield need to ensure their next appointment is right. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has been heavily linked with the job, but De Zerbi could be another option for the Reds.

Liverpool eyeing Klopp replacement

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Alonso and De Zerbi are both on Liverpool's shortlist to replace Klopp, but the club will take their time before making a decision. Romano also confirms that they are likely to appoint a new sporting director before deciding their next manager, so there is set to be a new project at Anfield.

Roberto De Zerbi vs Xabi Alonso - managerial records Stats De Zerbi (Brighton) Alonso (Leverkusen) Matches 73 69 Won 35 45 Drawn 16 14 Lost 22 10 Goals for 153 164 Goals against 112 72 Points 121 149 Points per game 1.66 2.16 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 21/02/2024

Journalist Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that De Zerbi is one of the outstanding candidates to take over from Klopp at Anfield at the end of the campaign. The former Brighton manager could implement a similar style to what we're seeing from Brighton, and he already has experience managing in the Premier League.

Alonso has only managed in the Bundesliga, but he's no stranger to England. The former Spanish midfielder has played for Liverpool in the past and you'd imagine Liverpool supporters would love to see Alonso managing the club. However, it could be a bit of a risk considering his lack of experience in management.

De Zerbi has been previously described as a 'world-class' manager by Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana, and the job he has done with the Seagulls so far is bound to make him an attractive prospect to Liverpool.

Dean Jones - De Zerbi a prime favourite for Liverpool job

Jones has suggested that Liverpool fans may be slightly disappointed if Alonso isn't appointed as their new manager, but there are strong candidates out there. The journalist adds that De Zerbi ticks a lot of boxes and he would consider him a prime favourite to take over from Klopp in the summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, it's interesting. At this stage already, I feel like it would be a disappointment to Liverpool if they didn't end up with Xabi Alonso. But there are obviously other good candidates out there. When you consider the model, when you consider the type of manager that they might go for, Roberto De Zerbi does seem to tick a lot of the boxes. I think that for the fan base, he would be a manager who would make most of the fan base content that they were trying to continue in a particular vein, and he had a strategy and a philosophy that they could abide by and a personality that they could get behind. So I think that Roberto De Zerbi would be one of the prime favourites to take this job if Alonso does end up going elsewhere."

Earlier in the week, Klopp confirmed that Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones would be unavailable for their game against Luton Town, with the former missing for around a month. It's worrying news for the Reds with the Carabao Cup final approaching at the weekend against Chelsea.

The Liverpool boss has also provided an update on Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, and Klopp has suggested that they will take it day-by-day in terms of their fitness. Neither player has been completely ruled out, but it's not looking good for the Merseyside outfit with a host of their key stars struggling ahead of their trip to Wembley.