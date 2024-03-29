Highlights Liverpool may appoint Roberto De Zerbi after missing out on Xabi Alonso, a potential gut punch for fans.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in appointing Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi after being dealt a blow in their pursuit of Xabi Alonso, and journalist Matt Thielen believes that going from Jurgen Klopp to the Italian coach would be a 'gut punch'.

Klopp announced that he would be heading through the exit door at Anfield earlier in the year, leaving the Reds with a major decision to make. The German manager has brought an incredible amount of success to the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, and trying to find a replacement who can replicate that will be no easy task.

Klopp to De Zerbi Would be a 'Gut Punch'

Alonso will now stay at Leverkusen

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Liverpool target Alonso has now decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2024/2025 season. The Reds will continue to monitor the Spanish manager with a release clause becoming active in 2025, but acquiring him in the summer is no longer an option for the Merseyside outfit.

Roberto De Zerbi's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Jurgen Klopp Roberto De Zerbi Jurgen Klopp Matches 60 324 Won 25 204 Drawn 16 75 Lost 19 45 Goals for 111 693 Goals against 92 316 Points-per-game 1.52 2.12 Statistics correct as of 29/03/2024

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has now claimed that Brighton boss De Zerbi is top of Liverpool's shortlist as an alternative to Alonso. Reporter Thielen has given his verdict on the Reds potentially looking at De Zerbi, and he believes that going from Klopp to the Italian manager would be a 'gut punch'...

"Might be just me but going from Klopp to De Zerbi would be the biggest gut punch. I have no interest in him being Liverpool manager."

The issue Liverpool now have is finding a manager who is even close to the level of Klopp is going to be almost impossible. The former Mainz boss is regarded as one of the best in the world, and some of the managers who are on a similar level, such as Carlo Ancelotti or Pep Guardiola, are unlikely to be available during the summer.

Ruben Amorim Would be a 'Roll of the Dice'

The Sporting boss is on Liverpool's shortlist

It's understood that Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is also on Liverpool's shortlist as a replacement for Klopp. The 39-year-old has done an impressive job with the Portuguese club, but his lack of experience in management could be a concern. Amorim started his first full-time role back in 2020 and is yet to ply his trade in the Premier League.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has shared his worries for Liverpool around potentially appointing Amorim. The respected reporter claims that it would be a 'major roll of the dice' from the Merseyside outfit, possibly due to his limited experience. The Lisbon-born manager also predominantly utilises a three-at-the-back system, something Liverpool aren't used to.

