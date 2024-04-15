Highlights Phil McNulty has tipped Manchester United to appoint Roberto De Zerbi if they look to replace Erik ten Hag.

The Italian coach would connect with the fans at Old Trafford and bring an exciting brand of football.

Ten Hag could remain at United, but he might be auditioning for his long-term future.

Manchester United might be considering a change of manager in the near future as INEOS look to stamp their authority at Old Trafford, and BBC writer Phil McNulty has suggested that Brighton & Hove boss Roberto De Zerbi would be an interesting candidate.

There's still every chance that Erik ten Hag remains in charge ahead of the 2024/2025 season, but the Dutch tactician could be auditioning for his long-term future for the rest of the campaign. INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe won't want to rush into a decision, but United's results over the next few weeks could be crucial.

The fans would connect with the Brighton boss

Speaking in his Q&A for the BBC, journalist McNulty was asked who he thought would be the best candidate to replace ten Hag, if United opt to make a change in the dugout. McNulty suggested that De Zerbi would be an interesting appointment and he would connect with the fanbase at Old Trafford...

"I think Roberto de Zerbi would be a very interesting candidate, although I’m sure Brighton would not be happy at that suggestion. He is a bit of a volatile personality, but his brand of football and charisma would be interesting at Old Trafford and I think the fans would connect with him."

The Italian coach would certainly bring an exciting brand of football to the club, and he's done an impressive job with the Seagulls despite Brighton regularly offloading their best players. There could be question marks as to whether he's capable of taking such a high-profile job, but he might be the strong personality that the Red Devils need.

McNulty isn't the only one to have backed United to bring De Zerbi to the Manchester club, with talkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil suggesting that he thinks he can 'do a job there'. The Telegraph's Mike McGrath has also claimed that De Zerbi does have admirers at Old Trafford, but United would have to pay in the region of £12m to prise him away from the Amex Stadium.

Related Man Utd Have 'Agreement' to Appoint Jason Wilcox Manchester United are still in limbo over their transfer recruitment team additions but that looks to be changing with Jason Wilcox arriving.

Ten Hag Holding Talks With Man Utd Owners

INEOS are discussing his long-term future

Speaking in his daily briefing on Monday morning, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that INEOS and ten Hag are holding talks about the project and the summer ahead, but results are crucial in deciding his future.

It's been an inconsistent campaign for the Manchester outfit, so INEOS and Ratcliffe won't want to give any guarantees to the current manager if the Red Devils don't finish the season strongly. United were knocked out of the Champions League group stage and face an uphill battle to qualify for the competition once again.