Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be under increasing pressure at Old Trafford, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly being lined up to replace him. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on United's interest in De Zerbi and INEOS' stance on ten Hag.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS acquiring a 25% stake in the Manchester outfit, they might be considering a change in the dugout once they finalise appointments behind the scenes. Ten Hag enjoyed an impressive season in the previous campaign, winning the Carabao Cup, but the Red Devils are struggling for consistency so far this term.

Reports suggest Man Utd want De Zerbi

According to Manchester Evening News, INEOS are analysing potential replacements for ten Hag in case they opt to pull the trigger on the Dutch tactician. The report adds that Brighton manager De Zerbi is of interest to United, while he is also one of the frontrunners to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City when the Spaniard leaves the Etihad Stadium.

In response to this recent report, Italian journalist Romano, in his Daily Briefing, has confirmed that there is nothing in these reports and INEOS will give ten Hag time and space to develop...

"My understanding remains that there is nothing concrete to these kinds of stories - Man United are giving Ten Hag time and space to develop his football and his ideas, he also confirmed a very good relationship with INEOS. He has to keep going at the best level in the next three months, that’s obviously important. I’m sure in this time we’ll continue to have many stories about this, but for now, nothing is happening."

United's latest result in the Premier League has sparked fresh rumours about ten Hag's future at Old Trafford, but the Manchester outfit had won four on the bounce before their defeat at home to Fulham. Rasmus Hojlund is one of the most in-form strikers in England, but the Danish forward missed the game through injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Alex Ferguson had a points-per-game record of 2.02 at Manchester United, while ten Hag isn't too far behind with 1.95.

INEOS also eyeing Zinedine Zidane

Ratcliffe dreams of Zidane

According to journalist Santi Aouna, INEOS and Ratcliffe dream of appointing former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. The French coach is currently out of work and the Red Devils could be eyeing Zidane as a long-term replacement for ten Hag, even if the Dutch tactician is being backed as it stands.

If it's true that INEOS are putting their faith in ten Hag for now, then there's no doubt he will need to show vast improvement between now and the end of the season. The Red Devils are currently eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, meaning qualification for the Champions League is going to be difficult.

