Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi has claimed that there is one thing that annoys him about Mason Greenwood despite the former England international's fruitful start to life in France. The 23-year-old joined Les Phoceens on loan last summer after Manchester United faced backlash following rumours of potentially reinstating the player to their squad.

Greenwood had been suspended since 2023 following accusations of domestic violence and spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Spanish side Getafe. Despite a case against him being dropped, the Red Devils opted against letting the striker return and sent him back out on loan to De Zerbi's side, where he is set to join on a permanent basis next season. And despite impressing at his new home, the Italian coach has explained where he believes the forward can improve.

De Zerbi Frustrated By Greenwood's Corner Kick Capabilities

The former Brighton boss believes the forward could become a corner specialist

Speaking to the media following Marseille's 2-0 win over Angers SCO at the weekend, De Zerbi revealed that he's been left frustrated with Greenwood's ability from corners. As per the Manchester Evening News, the Italian claimed that the forward was capable of becoming a specialist in this area, but was too focused on trying to find the net instead:

"Greenwood is not a specialist on corners. He could become one, but he is focused on the goal. When he goes to take a corner, he goes a bit like... And that annoys me."

Greenwood does have a unique set-piece routine in that he opts to take penalties with his weaker right foot instead of his stronger left. The forward claimed that his reason for doing this stemmed from the fact that he missed a spot kick in his youth with his left and chose to switch ever since.

Greenwood's Start to Life at Marseille

The forward has put up some impressive numbers so far

Since making the move to the former European champions, Greenwood has looked back to his best in front of goal. In his 21 Ligue 1 appearances, the former United youngster has found the net 13 times while also providing a further four assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Ousmane Dembele (21) has managed more goals and assists in Ligue 1 so far this season than Mason Greenwood (17).

Mason Greenwood Ligue 1 2024/25 stats Stat Performance Ligue 1 Ranking Goals 13 2nd Assists 4 =4th xG 10.58 5th xG Difference 2.42 7th Dribbles p/90 1.9 6th Key Passes p/90 1.2 39th

The striker also has another goal to his name from two games in the Coupe de France, in which Marseille were knocked out by LOSC Lille on penalties, who are headed up by another Old Trafford alumni in Angel Gomes. His form has also seen him look to make a return to international football, with the player deciding to switch allegiances to Jamaica.

De Zerbi's men comfortably find themselves sitting in second place in the Ligue 1 table, six points clear of INEOS-owned OGC Nice but 10 points adrift of league leaders PSG. Should they consolidate their position come the end of the season, it will be their highest finish since the 2021-22 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored - accurate as of 11/02/2025.