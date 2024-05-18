Highlights Roberto De Zerbi is leaving Brighton after two fruitful years in charge of the South Coast club.

A number of top teams could be hiring new managers this summer, with Bayern Munich and Juventus among them.

Manchester United could also be on the lookout for a new boss if Erik ten Hag leaves Old Trafford.

Roberto De Zerbi is on the lookout for a new job after it was confirmed that he will leave Brighton at the end of the season. The Italian departs the Amex Stadium after forging a reputation as one of the best young managers in Europe during his two years on the South Coast.

De Zerbi's first season in charge of the Seagulls was particularly impressive as they secured a sixth-place finish to qualify for the Europa League, and also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup. This season has been less spectacular but De Zerbi will still be a man in demand this summer.

Roberto De Zerbi's record at Brighton (all competitions) Games managed 88 Wins 38 Draws 20 Losses 30 Win percentage 43.2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Zerbi is the first and only manager to lead Brighton to European football. He called the Europa League qualification "more prestigious than winning the title" with a top-six club.

Bayern Munich

Current manager: Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich are searching for a new manager after announcing in February that Thomas Tuchel would leave the club at the end of the campaign. Bayern and Tuchel recently spoke about the possibility of reversing that decision following an upturn in the team's form, but talks did not result in an agreement and the German will depart as planned.

De Zerbi was linked with a move to Bayern earlier this year and reports in Germany said he was their No.1 target after they missed out on Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick. Alonso made it clear he wanted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another season, while Nagelsmann could not be tempted to return to the club that sacked him last year and Rangnick stayed loyal to the Austria national team.

Shortly after it was confirmed that De Zerbi was leaving Brighton, however, contrasting reports have suggested that said De Zerbi would not be becoming Bayern's new manager, despite the strong links. Considering how much of a struggle it's been for the German outfit to find a new manager, though, it might not be wise to rule this one out just yet.

Barcelona

Current manager: Xavi

It's unusual to see Bayern lack stability but Barcelona has been a basket-case club for several years now. Xavi guided the Blaugrana to the La Liga title last year but that crown has since been surrendered to Real Madrid, and amid their poor domestic form it was announced in February that Xavi had decided to step down at the end of the campaign.

The legendary former midfielder went back on that decision following Barcelona's Champions League exit, but recent comments made in a press conference when Xavi referenced the Catalan club's precarious financial plight reportedly angered the club's board, who are said to be of the opinion that he should be sacked.

De Zerbi has been linked with Barca but it was reported by Spanish outlet Sport earlier this year that their interest had cooled as they were not willing to pay De Zerbi's exit clause. That will no longer be an issue, with the departing Brighton boss now a free man.

AC Milan

Current manager: Stefano Pioli

Milan could soon be on the lookout for a new manager, with Stefano Pioli expected to be relieved of his duties. Milan are guaranteed a second-place finish in Serie A but are miles off the pace set by league-leading rivals Inter, who were confirmed as champions almost a month ago.

De Zerbi began his playing career at Milan and is a self-confessed Rossonero. German journalist Christian Falk claimed De Zerbi is on Milan's shortlist, but Football Italia say he is not currently among the favourites to take over at the San Siro, with Milan considering approaches for Paulo Fonseca, Sergio Conceicao and Mark van Bommel.

Manchester United

Current manager: Erik ten Hag

It's not yet clear whether Manchester United will be looking for a fresh manager in the summer, but they could well be if the club's new decision-makers decide that Erik ten Hag is not capable of taking the team forward after a seriously disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

De Zerbi has enjoyed great success against United, with Brighton winning all three of the league meetings between the two sides since the Italian arrived at the Amex Stadium. De Zerbi's last match in charge of Brighton will be against Ten Hag's United - could the Italian find himself in the opposite dug-out when the same fixture comes around next season? He's been strongly linked with the job for the past few months now.

Juventus

Current manager: none

Juventus are managerless after axing Max Allegri for his behaviour in the Coppa Italia final. Allegri was sent off deep into stoppage time after furiously removing his jacket and confronting the fourth official, with a statement from the Turin club saying Allegri's behaviour was not compatible with the values of the club.

Despite rumours, a move to Juventus for De Zerbi is perhaps the least likely outcome of the five possibilities listed here, with Bologna's Thiago Motta heavily linked with taking over from Allegri at the Allianz Stadium. Motta has gained plaudits this term for his revolutionary tactics, including his unique 2-7-2 formation.