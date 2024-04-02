Highlights Klopp's departure from Liverpool necessitates a strategic replacement as De Zerbi and Amorim emerge as top contenders based on data insights.

Xabi Alonso not leaving Leverkusen until 2025, which creates a possible opening for clubs to pursue in the future.

Securing key player contracts are crucial amid the transition into post-Klopp era.

Liverpool are currently searching for a worthy Jurgen Klopp replacement after the German revealed he would leave Anfield at the end of the season and now, respected journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed why Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim may have the edge on Julian Nagelsmann.

Albeit to the dismay of the Liverpool faithful, the post-Klopp era is looming closer and ensuring that a solid choice is appointed ahead of the 2024/25 season will be key to whether they can continue their upward trajectory.

Plenty of managerial names have been mooted to replace the German tactician in the summer, including Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, and the likes of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have the onerous task of appointing the most optimal choice.

Liverpool Dealt Massive Blow in Alonso Pursuit

Alonso, who played 210 games for the Reds during his playing days, initially emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Klopp in the wake of the news and his affinity to the Premier League giants stood him in good stead for landing the job at the end of the current campaign.

Now, however, the Spaniard has revealed that he will not be leaving the BayArena after guiding his current side within a whisker of their first Bundesliga glory. However, his release clause does become active in 2025, which could leave the door for a potential suitor to pounce at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Bayern Munich, too, were pushing to secure his signature at the end of the season – but have now been forced to look elsewhere. In terms of Liverpool’s search, De Zerbi also emerged as one of the front-runners, with BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks urging the Anfield-based outfit to offer the Italian 44-year-old the job as soon as possible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roberto De Zerbi has faced Jurgen Klopp on five occasions. In that time, he has lost just once, drawing twice and winning the remaining two games.

Currently in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion, De Zerbi boasts ample Premier League experience, which could prove an influential factor in Liverpool’s pursuit. Amorim of Sporting CP is also of interest to the Reds and The Athletic’s David Ornstein, in his weekly Q&A, revealed that dialogue between the Portuguese and the Premier League outfit will have already occurred.

Despite his lack of experience on English shores, Ornstein is under the assumption that Amorim’s lower release clause could make a move for him – rather than De Zerbi – a cheaper and much more viable option.

Jacobs – Trio of Managers Eyed, Amorim and De Zerbi Top of Data

Jacobs has revealed that, during Liverpool’s managerial search, De Zerbi and Amorim – from a data perspective – have come out on top, while German national team chief Julian Nagelsmann, formerly of Bayern Munich, is also of interest.

In terms of their interest in Nagelsmann, Liverpool’s hierarchy will need to be aware and, subsequently, be respectful of the German’s international duties this summer at Euro 2024. The respected journalist revealed that should Liverpool lodge concrete interest in the 36-year-old, he will not be available until the summer competition’s conclusion, which is in mid-July. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Of course, there are other candidates as well. We know about Roberto De Zerbi, who has a release clause andhe scored quite high on Liverpool's data. As has Ruben Amorim, but he doesn't have Premier League experience. “Julian Nagelsmannas well. And likeAlonso, Liverpool have to respect the fact that he's planning aEuros, and if they want him, he won't be able to start until after the Euros. So, this isn't only about what Liverpool want. It's also about what managers and jobs want and that informs the timescale.”

Contract Talks with Key Trio Now Major Priority

For all the talk of Anfield incomings, keeping hold of their key men will be equally important as they enter an era without their beloved Klopp in the dugout. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all crucial components on the red half of Merseyside but they have contract situations that need addressing before it’s too late.

And Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that their respective contract negotiations will be among Edwards and Hughes’ ‘major priorities’ over the next few months as they attempt to navigate through a difficult transition period.

In terms of Salah and Alexander-Arnold, the pair have been subject to interest aplenty in the lead-up to this summer’s transfer period, and it would be wise for their current employers to tie them down to long-term futures. According to 90min, European heavyweights Real Madrid are monitoring Alexander-Arnold, who is eager to learn the outcome of Liverpool’s managerial situation, as he enters the final months of his current contract.

Last summer, Liverpool’s Egyptian ace, 31, was subject to bids from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad worth around the £150 million mark. Liverpool were swift in rejecting the lucrative offer but might find their hands tied soon if they are unable to agree terms with Salah.