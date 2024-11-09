After Roberto De Zerbi ditched the southern English coast over the summer, leaving his position as Brighton & Hove Albion manager to chart a new course at Marseille, few could imagine it would be a recipe for disaster. Joining a young squad looking to upset the apple cart has become the Italian coach's bread and butter. But just five months into the new venture, and De Zerbi has already threatened to resign.

Marseille began the season in strong form but have since stumbled, losing three of their last six matches. Despite still holding second place in the Ligue 1 standings, six points behind Paris Saint-Germain with one game more played, the 45-year-old made the stunning statement after Friday's 3-1 loss to Auxerre, revealing that he is ready to leave the club in an explosive interview.

Les Olympiens found themselves trailing 3-0 at halftime before former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood pulled one back in the second half. Greenwood was one of several Premier League players brought in by De Zerbi this summer, after the coach left Brighton. But, just as quickly as he left the Premier League, he's ready to jump ship again.

De Zerbi Threatens To Quit In Explosive Rant

The Italian laid his emotions out on the table for all to see

In a bombshell post-match press conference, De Zerbi claimed: "I have to take responsibility for this home defeat. We have difficulties at home, that's clear. I don't know if it's a lack of courage or personality.

"I came here to play at the Velodrome because I wanted to live the experience. If the problem is me, I'm ready to leave. I'm leaving without the money, I don't care about the rest. I don't want to make excuses and talk nonsense. I'm not going to escape, we have to face reality. That's what I have to do."

It's clear that De Zerbi wears his heart on his sleeve, and if the way he conducts himself on the touchline wasn't enough to portray that, the crazy Italian operator continued: "Playing at the Velodrome is a privilege. I have to transfer my passion for football to the players. At PSG, we played with ten men, it's true. But what I saw with 11 against 11 did not please me. There are performances that are not good at home. Away, we have had good performances, in Toulouse, Montpellier, Nantes."

Marseille's goal is to qualify for the Champions League by securing a top-four finish, but Roberto De Zerbi's ambitions go beyond just their position in the league table. As the 45-year-old coach explained, "We can't talk about this second place. I have to be able to give, to transmit something. I live for things that transcend football." His focus appears to be on leaving a lasting impact, rather than simply settling for a run-of-the-mill tenure.

"I repeat, if I'm the problem, I have to leave. Money is nothing to me. It's the gratification of the work that is important. I don't have bad things to say about my players. If I leave, I leave my heart, my soul."

With the international break in effect, Marseille won't return to action until they travel to face eighth-placed Lens on Saturday, November 23. The team will likely feel some relief at playing away from home after suffering back-to-back defeats at the Stade Velodrome, including a heavy 3-0 loss to PSG, where they were reduced to 10 men.