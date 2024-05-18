Highlights Roberto de Zerbi is set to leave Brighton at the end of the season.

Chairman Tony Bloom thanks the Italian for reaching new heights with the Premier League club.

De Zerbi has expressed sadness but pride in his achievements.

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that manager Roberto de Zerbi will be leaving at the end of the 2023/24 Premier League season. After the mutual agreement, his final game with the Seagulls will be at home against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Italian has been linked with a number of big clubs over the past few months, with Liverpool weighing up a move for him before settling on Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp. The Red Devils have also been touted as a potential destination should Erik ten Hag get the sack this summer.

Amid all this speculation, Brighton haven't had the best season. Last term, they finished sixth in the league and De Zerbi's football won plenty of plaudits. The squad have seemingly struggled with European football mid-week for the first time in the club's history, which goes some way to explaining why form has dropped off. As a result, they look set to finish mid-table, with tenth the highest place they can manage.

That said, it comes as a bit of a surprise to see De Zerbi's exit announced at this moment in time. As of yet, it remains unclear what his next step in management will be.

Tony Bloom on De Zerbi's exit

It's a mutual agreement

In an official statement, Chairman Tony Bloom thanked the Italian for helping the club reach "new heights", including reaching European football for the first time. He further elaborated:

"We have mutually agreed to end Roberto’s contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move and his future.

“I am sure our fans will give Roberto and his staff a wonderful and fully deserved send off at the Amex before, during and after tomorrow’s match.

“In the meantime, I’d like to thank Roberto and his staff for all their hard work in the past two seasons. They all leave our club on good terms and with our very best wishes for the future.”

De Zerbi on leaving Brighton

"I am very sad"

In the same post on the club's official website, De Zerbi spoke of his bittersweet emotions. In full, he said: “I am very sad to be leaving Brighton, but I am very proud of what my players and staff have achieved with the support of everyone at the club and our amazing fans in the past two historical seasons.

“We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue to work in the way that suits each of us best, following our own ideas and visions, as well as our work and human values.

“I have really enjoyed an intense and challenging two years working in the Premier League, not least competing in four major competitions this season. Leaving now provides me with time to take a break before deciding on my future plans.”

Brighton have also confirmed that staff members Andrea Maldera, Ricard Segarra, Marcattilio Marcattilii, Vincenzo Teresa, Agostino Tibaudi, Marcello Quinto and Enrico Venturelli will also leave after tomorrow’s Premier League match. Club coaches Andrew Crofts and Jack Stern, however, will remain with Brighton & Hove Albion.