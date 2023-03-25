Tottenham Hotspur would be 'all for' appointing Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 43-year-old has had an unbelievable impact since joining the Premier League and he would have undoubtedly impressed multiple elite-level clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Roberto De Zerbi

After his latest outburst against Southampton, where his Spurs side drew 3-3, The Times are now reporting that Antonio Conte's future at Hotspur Way is in serious doubt.

At the time of writing, we're yet to hear any official confirmation from the club as to whether he will be keeping his job or relieved of his duties, but it certainly appears that the writing is on the wall.

It's understood that one manager who has impressed the Tottenham hierarchy is Brighton manager De Zerbi.

His attractive brand of football will not only bring entertainment to Spurs, but also effectiveness in terms of results. Brighton currently find themselves level on points with Liverpool in the Premier League table as they sit in seventh place.

What has Taylor said about De Zerbi?

Taylor has suggested that Spurs would be 'all for' the appointment of De Zerbi if they do end up sacking Conte.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "His football is going to be influential on how teams play in the next five to ten years. I think it's all been about pressing over the last ten years but De Zerbi's football is all about how to beat the press and how to play through the thirds of the pitch, which they've done so well this season. It's such an attractive brand of football and I think Spurs would be all for the appointment."

Would De Zerbi be a good appointment for Spurs?

Brighton's possession percentage this season has only been bettered by Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal, as per FBref. It's exactly the same story for shots taken, which shows the attacking style and focus on controlling games.

Although Conte has been effective in the past, there's often the criticism that he's slightly too defensive, but that's certainly not the case with De Zerbi.

The Seagulls are averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 big chances and 5.8 shots on target per game, according to Sofascore.

Graham Potter was in charge of Brighton at the beginning of the season, but De Zerbi has been in the hotseat for the majority of games.

To summarise, the appointment of De Zerbi would be an exciting one for Spurs fans.