Liverpool securing Roberto De Zerbi in the search for a Jurgen Klopp replacement is now highly unlikely, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has now revealed.

In the wake of the news that their German tactician would be departing the club at the end of the season, after almost nine years of loyal service and undeniable success, they began to chalk up a list of potential replacements, including De Zerbi.

Having seen Xabi Alonso remove himself as a candidate to succeed Klopp over the weekend, the Liverpool chiefs are now re-visiting their shortlist in order to have a plan in place ahead of the 2024/25 season and Brighton's manager emerged as a front-runner.

De Zerbi’s Amex Stadium contract will run its course in the summer of 2026, meaning that Liverpool would have needed to fork out a significant compensation fee to see him occupy the Anfield dugout anyway.

Roberto De Zerbi Move to Liverpool now 'Highly Unlikely'

Interest circling from Bayern Munich

After De Zerbi suffered his first defeat to Klopp on the weekend, he was praised for his non-negotiable approach, despite playing one of the best teams in the English top flight. Klopp and Co. managed to secure a 2-1 home victory over the Seagulls.

Speaking about the Reds’ managerial search, Ornstein revealed in The Athletic FC Podcast that – to the best of his knowledge – a move for the Italian is now looking ‘incredibly unlikely’, despite the clamour over his suitability of making the step-up from Brighton to the Liverpool hotseat.

“My information is that it’s incredibly unlikely that Liverpool will go for De Zerbi. I'm being told that's not going to happen. And I see the stories continue to propel, and also see that he's heavily linked with Bayern Munich, so let's see on that one.

Recently, BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks urged the Merseyside-based outfit, who are currently top of the Premier League, to acquire the services of the 44-year-old, suggesting that his work on the coast is ‘nothing short of miraculous’. But with a move for De Zerbi now seemingly off the cards, it's back to the drawing board for Liverpool's higher-ups.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Zerbi has won 37 of his 80 Brighton matches in charge, amassing a points-per-game rate of 1.60.

Ruben Amorim is 'Definitely' In the Mix

Member of Sporting staff used to work at Liverpool

Thankfully for the Anfield faithful, it is not all doom and gloom for them as the club continue to search for a manager to kick-start the post-Klopp era. Ornstein, on The Athletic Podcast, believes that Ruben Amorim, who would 'consider' taking up the job, has claimed the Sporting CP custodian is 'definitely' in the mix.

“Amorim is definitely in the mix. His body of work at Sporting Lisbon is really impressive. I think a member of his backroom staff on strength and conditioning used to work at Liverpool and is said to be really important to Amorim at Sporting. I think some conversations have taken place.”

Amorim has emerged as one of the greatest young managers in world football thanks to the brilliant job he is overseeing in Primeira Liga, with his Sporting side at the summit with 68 points, one in front of Benfica. Aged 39, Amorim has enjoyed a fruitful career thus far in the managerial world - and his technical nous, coupled with his evident winning mentality, could make him the perfect option for Liverpool as they look to ease the departure of Klopp.