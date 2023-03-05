Chelsea are not currently interested in hiring Roberto de Zerbi as Graham Potter’s potential heir despite recent speculation

Chelsea are not currently interested in hiring Roberto de Zerbi as Graham Potter’s potential heir despite recent speculation, journalist Simon Phillips has told GiveMeSport.

Potter is under intense pressure at Stamford Bridge following a string of disappointing results and several intriguing managers have been linked with replacing him as a result.

Chelsea manager news – Roberto de Zerbi

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have a ‘genuine interest’ in Brighton & Hove Albion boss de Zerbi and he would be keen to succeed Potter in west London.

It’s claimed that the capital club’s hierarchy view de Zerbi as a ‘top-level manager’ and are impressed by the instant success he has had in the Premier League as well as his track record of working with young players.

The Italian tactician signed a four-year contract when he arrived at Brighton in September, though, meaning prising him away from the Amex Stadium could prove to be a difficult task.

And the irony of possibly hiring Potter’s replacement at Brighton to succeed him at Chelsea has not been lost on the Seagulls’ CEO Paul Barber.

Barber recently joked that he has told the cleaning staff to be careful as they may be head-hunted by Chelsea after they snapped up Potter, six backroom staff and left-back Marc Cucurella over the last 18 months.

What has Phillips said about de Zerbi?

When asked about the rumours surrounding de Zerbi, Phillips told GMS that he doesn’t believe there is any truth in the speculation at this moment in time.

Read more: Champions League 2022/23: Fixtures, Draw, Dates, Schedule, Final, Teams and Everything We Know So Far

He said: “I have asked the question, but the sources I've spoken to just laughed back at me, so I don't think there's anything in this at the moment.

“It's obviously because he's doing well at Brighton, so it's probably just stemmed from there and the fact that Chelsea went for Potter and now De Zerbi is doing well. Probably some links have just been brought out from nothing.”

How well has de Zerbi done at Brighton?

De Zerbi ,43, was a largely unknown figure amongst most English football fans given he had only previously plied his trade in his homeland and Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Nevertheless, he has made an instant impact at Brighton, winning 10 and drawing four of his first 21 games at the helm in all competitions.

A 1-0 victory at Championship outfit Stoke City in the FA Cup has also set up a very favourable quarter-final tie at home to Grimsby Town, meaning they are just one match away from a trip to Wembley.

Chelsea could well be searching for a new manager soon if Potter is unable to transform their fortunes, but it doesn’t seem as though de Zerbi is on their radar just yet.