Roberto Firmino and James Milner could not contain themselves following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Both men were playing their final games in front of the Anfield crowd, and for Firmino, who scored the equaliser for Liverpool, it was a fairy-tale ending.

Liverpool announced earlier this week that both fan favourites would be departing along with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Firmino signed from Hoffenheim in 2015 and has since scored 110 goals at the club.

He was a key part of the sensational attacking trio involving him, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah, creating a further 79 goals for his teammates over the years.

Milner joined that same summer from Manchester City and would go on to make 331 appearances for the Merseyside club.

Emotional scenes on the day

After nearly eight years at the club together, their final match in front of the Anfield crowd was always going to end in tears.

Firmino said ahead of the game that he will be as emotional as the fans in the crowd when the final whistle goes.

“If I’m not 100 per cent I would play anyway,” he said, per talkSPORT.

“If the boss don’t put me in the squad I will go [to his office]… no [joking]. It’s a special day for me, my last game at home with the fans, with the club, my teammates.

“I try to focus on the game because it is an important game for us and after the game I will cry 100 per cent. It will be emotional for me and for my family.”

And he was not lying one bit.

It did not look as if it would be the perfect ending for either man, with Liverpool trailing thanks to a first-half goal from Jacob Ramsey.

The Reds thought they had found a way back into the game through Cody Gakpo, but his finish was disallowed for offside.

But Anfield then erupted when Firmino tapped in Salah’s cross in the 89th minute.

It was exactly how Firmino would have wanted to go out, and he looked emotional as he grabbed the ball and raced back to restart the game.

His side could not find a winner, but following the final whistle, both Milner and Firmino were overcome with emotion as they said goodbye to the fans who had cheered them on.

Milner was serenaded as he applauded those inside the ground, while goalkeeper Alisson embraced his crying Brazilian teammate Firmino.

Watch: Milner and Firmino's emotional goodbye to Liverpool fans

Fittingly, guards of honour then followed for both men, with Milner emerging from the tunnel first.

It was then Firmino’s turn to say goodbye to the Anfield faithful, who belted out his ‘Si Senor’ chant one final time.

With Milner and Firmino lifting a Champions League and Premier League title during their time at the club, they have woven themselves into Liverpool’s history books.

And speaking after the game, manager Jurgen Klopp took the chance to praise both men.

"Both players showed in 20-odd minutes who they are, why we love them, and what everybody else can expect when they get them," the German said.