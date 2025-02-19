Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Roberto Firmino isn't leaving Al Ahli as it stands amid reports that Arsenal are interested in the Brazilian, the Italian journalist has confirmed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

After an illustrious eight-year tenure at Liverpool, where he amassed 111 goals in 362 appearances and secured multiple titles including the Premier League and Champions League, Firmino sought a new chapter in his career. In July 2023, he signed a three-year contract with Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, but his time at the club has taken a sour turn.

Al-Ahli, having reached their foreign player quota, opted to exclude Firmino from their Saudi Pro League squad to accommodate new signing Galeno. Despite this exclusion, Firmino remains eligible to participate in the AFC Champions League, but he's unable to compete in their domestic league. As a result, the former Liverpool man has been linked with a move away from the club.

He's not leaving Al Ahli as it stands

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that Firmino looks set to stay at Al Ahli for now, despite being removed from the SPL squad. The Saudi outfit are hoping to keep him until the summer and use him in the Asian Champions League. When asked if Arsenal could sign Firmino, Romano said...

"He's still not leaving Al Ahli now, as Saudi club insists to continue until the summer as they can use him in the Asian Champions League. Let's see what happens if they change their stance."

Reports had suggested that Arsenal were interested in signing Firmino after his omission from Al Ahli's squad. Although the Gunners are unable to buy a player outside of the transfer window, they might have been hoping to see his contract terminated in Saudi.

As it stands, it appears that Al Ahli are hoping to keep him, which could be a blow for Arsenal. The Gunners are going through an injury crisis in attack, with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka all on the treatment table. Arteta was even forced to use Mikel Merino in a centre-forward role off the bench at the weekend, although the Spanish midfielder did strike twice to give Arsenal the victory.

1:26 Related Fabrizio Romano: Contract Talks 'Advancing' for Key Arsenal Duo Arsenal are progressing well with contract talks for young duo Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.