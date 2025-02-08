Adored by the Anfield faithful, Roberto Firmino’s career in the Middle East has hit a new low after the Liverpool cult hero, who left Anfield in the summer of 2023, has been left out of Al-Ahli’s squad for the second half of the Saudi Pro League season.

Once an underrated feature of Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp’s stewardship, Maceio-born Firmino decided to embark on a new challenge by spending the twilight period of his career at Al-Ahli – and things were going swimmingly until recently.

Appointed captain at the beginning of the campaign, the selfless Brazilian has plundered nine goals across all competitions – five strikes coming in the Saudi Pro League – but he is now only able to ply his trade in the Asian Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roberto Firmino has tallied the most career goals by a Brazilian in the Premier League – 82 strikes in 256 appearances.

Alas, he has fallen down the pecking order following Wenderson Galeno’s January arrival from Porto. A compatriot of Firmino’s, the 27-year-old is viewed as the future, hence why he’s preferred over the former Liverpool man, who is six years his senior.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano relayed the information that Firmino, regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of Liverpool, is no longer in his employers’ Saudi Pro League squad as Galeno has taken his spot.

Roberto Firmino, left out of Al Alhi squad for Saudi Pro League after Galeno’s arrival. He will only be able to play in Asian Champions League now… and clubs will start [to] make initial approaches to sign Bobby.

The Saudi Pro League’s registration rules restrict all clubs to registering just 10 foreign players for their domestic campaign and manager Matthias Jaissle has omitted the 55-cap, 17-goal Brazil international from his roster following Galeno’s arrival.

Riyad Mahrez, Ivan Toney, Franck Kessie and Gabri Veiga – all players who have been lured away from European clubs over the years – are just some of the names that make up Al-Ahli’s allocation of foreign players, but there’s no room for Firmino.

Per the Daily Express, Jaissle explained the reasoning as to why the one-time Champions League winner has been excluded in favour of Galeno, “It was a difficult decision for the club and based on the rules. We appreciate him and he dealt with it professionally. He’s still one of our leaders.”

Firmino followed in the footsteps of the trailblazing Cristiano Ronaldo upon his Anfield contract coming to its conclusion. He’s notched 18 goals and 12 assists since the move – but, as Romano alluded to, his stay could be coming to a premature end.