Highlights Chelsea are considering signing Al-Ahli striker Roberto Firmino in the January transfer window.

The Blues have been struggling this season and are in need of an experienced centre-forward to support their young players.

The decision to pursue a new striker will depend on the injury status of Christopher Nkunku and the performance of current strikers Jackson and Broja.

Chelsea have been linked with a move to sign Al-Ahli and former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino in the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has now provided an internal update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that it would be a 'sensational' signing.

It's been a troublesome start to the season for the Blues who are battling in and around midtable in the Premier League. Todd Boehly has centred his recruitment around signing young, up-and-coming talent, so Mauricio Pochettino has a squad filled with players who are adapting to the Premier League and senior football.

Pochettino and his recruitment team brought young forward Nicolas Jackson to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window, but the former Villarreal striker has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. The west London outfit might be considering a centre-forward with plenty of experience in England's top flight to allow Jackson more time to develop.

Chelsea could raid Saudi Arabian clubs

A report from The Telegraph has suggested that Chelsea could prioritise the signing of a striker in the January transfer window. Due to their need to stay within the profit and sustainability regulations set out by the Premier League, the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney are not expected to be pursued. The report claims that the Blues could now consider approaching Firmino or Karim Benzema regarding a move to Stamford Bridge on a short-term loan.

Chelsea's striker options Stats Jackson Broja Nkunku Appearances 16 (3) 6 (7) 1(2) Goals 7 1 1 Assists 2 0 0 Shots Per Game 2.4 1 1.7 Dribbles Per Game 1.3 1 0 Match rating 6.86 6.32 6.40 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 17/01/2024

It's no surprise that a centre-forward is on the shortlist of Pochettino and his recruitment team. Christopher Nkunku has struggled with injuries while Jackson and Armando Broja haven't been as prolific as hoped. Although Jackson has found the back of the net on seven occasions in the Premier League, three of those came against nine-man Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Blues are yet to make a decision on whether they will push ahead and attempt to secure the signature of a new striker. The transfer expert confirms that Chelsea will wait to understand whether Nkunku is going to be spending a spell of time on the treatment table, which could alter their plans in the market. Pochettino recently admitted that they will have to assess the situation of the French international, while Jackson has also jetted off to the African Cup of Nations.

Dean Jones - Firmino on the radar of Chelsea

Jones has confirmed that Firmino is on the radar of Chelsea, but it would be an unexpected and sensational transfer if they were to get a deal over the line. The journalist adds that he doesn't believe a lot has happened in terms of movement, with Chelsea just gauging the situation. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It'd be a completely unexpected return to the Premier League for Firmino because I think that we thought we'd seen the last of him. We know that Chelsea would be willing to go there and it'd be quite a tough decision for Firmino to make in terms of going to Chelsea, a club that he would have considered a rival for a lot of his time at Liverpool. At this stage, I have to say I don't think a lot has happened here. I think it's just a case of gauging the situation and understanding that Firmino is not completely happy in Saudi Arabia. But for sure he's on the radar. It would be pretty sensational, to be honest, to see Firmino turn back in the Premier League in Chelsea colours."

Chelsea could sign versatile full-back

With Reece James' injury troubles causing the Blues plenty of problems this season, Chelsea could look to scour the market for a new right-back in the January window. Ben Chilwell, on the other side of defence, has also been laying on the treatment table for a large portion of this campaign, so finding a player capable of playing on the right and the left would be beneficial.

Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters certainly falls into that category, and it's understood that the west London outfit are considering a move for the defender. The English full-back is currently plying his trade in the Championship, so a switch back to the Premier League could be of interest to him.