Roberto Firmino could be set to leave Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli only six months after joining the club from Liverpool. The Brazilian forward opted to leave Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract in June 2023, and he was snapped up on a free transfer by the side from the emerging league.

Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin shortly followed Firmino in swapping English clubs for Al-Ahli as the trio looked primed to be one of - if not the - scariest front threes in the entire league with an incredible mix of flair and technical ability between them.

This has not been the case thus far as the team find themselves 13 points off the pace - set by Al-Hilal - in the league. Being sat in a respectable third position doesn't tell the whole story of some of the struggles Firmino and co have gone through.

But why exactly is the 32-year-old considering cutting his time in the Middle East short?

Roberto Fimino's stint at Al-Ahli

A debut hat-trick showed early promise

According to talkSPORT, Firmino has grown frustrated with the system being utilised at Al-Ahli and this has resulted in the former Premier League star looking at potential options to find a new club. It is understood that his club could be willing to part ways with the Brazilian on a loan deal in January. This will certainly pique the interest of clubs across Europe and his home country of Brazil.

Everything started so promisingly for the ex-Liverpool star after he made the move to Saudi Arabia as the Premier League and Champions League winner netted a hat-trick on his debut for Al-Ahli. However, Firmino has struggled to score a single goal in the 17 appearances that followed that dream curtain-raiser. He has provided three assists for his teammates in the Saudi Pro League and King's Cup, but these statistics are not fitting of a former Premier League great.

Having scored 13 goals in his final campaign at Anfield, despite suffering from injury issues, it is clear that there is still some samba magic within Firmino's boots with the correct guidance. Any team that secures the signature of the former Hoffenheim attacker could benefit greatly.

Roberto Firmino's Al-Ahli Statistics* Games Goals Assists 18 3 3 Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt. *As of December 28, 2023.

Roberto Firmino - the next step

While there are clubs in Saudi Arabia said to be in the mix - such as Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq - should Firmino become available, the expectation is that he would prefer a move back to Europe or Brazil.

The ace hasn't played club football in his homeland since 2011 when he represented Figueirense, but could seek to become one of very few players to lift both the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores to add to his remarkable list of achievements.

European clubs would surely be lining up to get the opportunity to re-sign the dynamic Brazil international. Could a shock return to Liverpool on a short-term basis be on the cards? It's extremely unlikely with the vast attacking options Jürgen Klopp's side boasts, but everyone knows how much the German boss loved his former player and just how valuable experience can be in a title race.