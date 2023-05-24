After 361 appearances in over five years, producing 110 goals and 72 assists along the way, it was always expected to be an emotional farewell for Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

The attacker has loved his time at Anfield ever since arriving from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim, and that feeling is certainly mutual.

Liverpool's supporters adore him and will all be sad to see the Brazilian pulling on another team's shirt next season. Whose shirt that is, however, we do not know, but it's highly unlikely it'll be in England and the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino's goodbye to Liverpool

After his final appearance at Anfield on Saturday against Aston Villa, Firmino prepared gift boxes for over 200 people the following day. On Sunday evening, he presented guests with gift boxes that included a signed shirt and a perfume created by the man himself. Among the guests were club employees, teammates, friends, and family.

The party was emotional, and unsurprisingly so after so much time spent at the club. The gesture by Firmino shows how much he will miss the team and how much his time at Liverpool has meant to him.

Firmino still has one more game left for Jurgen Klopp's side as they travel down to Championship bound Southampton.

The forward scored a vital, late equaliser during his Anfield bow against Aston Villa, meaning the club still has a chance to finish in the top four ahead of fierce rivals Manchester United. To do that, though, they will need the Red Devils to lose their final two games.

As improbable as it may be, Firmino helping Liverpool to secure a top-four finish on his final appearance for the club would be a fairytale and one the Premier League is capable of conjuring up.

What next for Roberto Firmino?

Firmino has not decided where his future lies out of respect for Liverpool. Talks over a move elsewhere are due to begin imminently, but the Brazilian has not yet considered any other side. He has conducted himself impeccably, and his behaviour will endear him to the Anfield faithful even more.

Whether or not the improbable Champions League dream does come true on Sunday, Firmino has delivered time and time again for Liverpool, scoring vital goals along the way.

He will be a massive miss for the club, and it will be an intriguing summer to see who replaces him at Anfield.