Roberto Firmino became an iconic figure during his time at Liverpool, and he has already been greeted as a hero by the fans of his new club.

Firmino completed a move to Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ahli on a three-year contract after his deal at Anfield expired.

The Brazilian decided in March that he would not be extending his stay at Liverpool, just days before scoring in the historical 7-0 win over Manchester United.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates a goal by running towards the Kop closely followed by Trent Alexander-Arnold

The decision was confirmed to the press by Jurgen Klopp just one week later as he said during a press conference: "Surprised? Yes, a little bit, but I was not hit by surprise, actually it’s a normal thing to do."

Well-known for his no-look finishes on the pitch, Firmino has kept up the tradition as he signed his new contract in similar fashion.

How was Firmino welcomed at his new club?

Footage has gone viral online of Firmino's greeting by fans in Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old was seen getting out of a car to take a picture with fans.

In a matter of seconds, Firmino can no longer be seen in the video as the crowd continues to grow around him.

The level of security for the player could be questioned as it's not too often that fans are able to get so close to their idols.

Chanting his name and all fighting just to get close to the man, it is safe to say the fans are delighted at his arrival.

As ever with Firmino, there was no wiping the glistening smille off his face as he soaked in this special moment.

Video: Roberto Firmino is welcomed to Al-Ahli by supporters

What will Firmino bring to the Saudi Pro League?

Having scored 111 goals during his eight-year stint at Anfield, he certainly does possess an eye for goal.

His contributions extend much further than that however, as Firmino is far from a typical penalty box striker.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino celebrates.

His willingness to drop deep to help out defensively and also create space for others around him is a very special quality that his former manager really appreciated.

Klopp is once said he cannot help people that don't see and acknowledge the importance of Firmino on that dominant Liverpool team in recent history.

Could Firmino be joined by a former Liverpool teammate at Al-Ahli?

In recent days, there has been speculation surrounding Firmino's former teammate, Sadio Mané.

The forward has struggled to settle at Bayern Munich since his move from Liverpool in 2022, and he could be on the move already.

He has been linked with a move to Al-Ahli where he would reunite two thirds of the famous Mané, Firmino and Salah trio.

If a move was to materialise, could the Saudi club try to pull off the unthinkable and get the band back together in a year's time.

It won't be easy to lure Salah away from Liverpool as the star man, but it is likely to cross the club's mind to attempt.