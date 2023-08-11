Highlights Roberto Firmino makes a stunning debut for Al-Ahli, scoring a hat-trick and leading by example as team captain.

The Brazilian striker was a key contributor to Liverpool's recent success, including their Premier League and Champions League titles.

Al-Ahli's star-studded line-up, including former Premier League players Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin, demonstrates the growing quality of the Saudi Pro League.

Some of the Saudi Pro League's newest big-name stars were in action for Al-Ahli as former Liverpool striker, Roberto Firmino, netted a hat-trick on his competitive debut for the club.

The Brazilian signed for the side in the summer after his contract came to an end at Anfield following a very successful eight-year stint in England.

He contributed greatly to the club winning their first ever Premier League title, and their first league trophy in 30 years. In 2019, Firmino was also vital in the Champions League success.

Some fine form last season turned out to be a fitting end to his time on Merseyside, having scored over 100 goals at the club and becoming a hero in the process.

Joining him in a fantastic front three at his new club are former Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez, and Allan Saint-Maximin - formerly of Newcastle.

The trio lined up in Al Ahli's opening Pro League fixture, in which they faced Al-Hazm to kick off their campaign.

Roberto Firmino nets debut hat-trick in the Saudi Pro League

Firmino only scored one hat-trick during his spell at Anfield, in a game against Arsenal, but he has already managed that feat in his very first competitive match for his new side.

His first goal came inside the opening 10 minutes, with the Brazil international getting on the end of a near-post cross to head home into the far corner of the net. This came after some good build-up play involving Saint-Maximin and Mahrez.

On the 10-minute mark, Firmino doubled his account, as a low driven cross by Mahrez found him in plenty of space to tap the ball into an empty net.

The former Premier League trio proved far too much for the Al-Hazm defence to handle as Saint-Maximin was again involved in the lead up to the second goal with a driving run through the middle of the park.

Al-Ahli did not have it all their own way as the visitors were able to pull a goal back shortly after the half-time break to make it 2-1.

Firmino put the game to bed in the 72nd minute however as he bundled the ball over the line at the second time of asking after seeing his close range header initially saved by the opposing goalkeeper.

He was wearing the captain's armband in his first game, and it's safe to say he led by example while giving his new home fans a show to enjoy.

More former Premier League stars that can make their mark in Saudi Arabia

This game only showcased three of the new signings brought into the emerging league with many more having moved from England, as well as the rest of Europe.

Players such as Ruben Neves, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson will be familiar to fans of the English game, and they will all have the chance to steal the limelight in the same manner as Firmino.

Current Ballon d'Or holder - Karim Benzema - is perhaps the biggest named star to make the jump to the Middle East this summer, after his former Real Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, did so in January 2023.

There will be plenty of quality to witness in the division with all the new signings being made, with more expected to follow.