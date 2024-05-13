Highlights Strikers like Kai Havertz are evolving to be more involved in play, not just scoring goals.

As such, he has been compared to Roberto Firmino who excelled in the false nine role at Liverpool

Comparisons show that one player seems to be outperforming the other when it comes to a number of key statistics.

Football was always championed for its simplicity. Jumpers for goals; bottle for a ball - it is the easiest sport to play anywhere and everywhere and at any time. But as football gurus and purists continue to spawn all over the world, intricacies are becoming more prevalent. As such, the evolution of positions and tactics is a particular talking point. In this day and age, there are very few strikers whose main objective in the team is to score goals - which only exacerbates the notion that football is far more complex than the tip of the iceberg.

Instead, they are expected to be involved in all areas of a manager's philosophy, while wingers have had an increased influence on goalscoring output. The position of a striker who drops deeper is better known as 'false nine', and one example of a forward who's excelling in that role is Arsenal's Kai Havertz. Though he might not be in for a Golden Boot shot anytime soon, he's drawn praise from coaches and pundits for being a crucial part of Mikel Arteta's Premier League title-chasing system this term, and has thus brought back memories of Roberto Firmino's role in Liverpool's 2019/20 domestic zenith.

The average football fan will find it difficult to understand the brilliance of Havertz. But as Gary Neville took to Sky Sports following his side's 1-0 victory over Manchester United this weekend, there is clearly a need to look into the statistics of Havertz and Firmino in their most productive seasons. The former England right-back said:

"Havertz is doing a similar thing to what Firmino did at Liverpool. He drops back, links play, he's providing a goal threat. But he's subservient to the team; he'll do anything the team needs of him in the game. There's been question marks over him, but he's been an important figure for Arsenal."

Shooting Stats

Havertz is the more trustworthy talisman

Roberto Firmino 2019/20 vs Kai Havertz 2023/24 - Shooting Statistic (Per 90) Roberto Firmino Kai Havertz Goals 0.3 0.5 Non-Penalty Goals 0.3 0.4 Penalty Goals 0 0.1 Shots (excl. blocks) 2.1 1.7 Shot Accuracy (%) 55.71 58.7 Conversion Rate (%) 12.86 26.09

By the time Firmino left Liverpool, everyone respected the Brazilian. But, on the other hand, Havertz is still struggling to sway rival fans, even though he has proven to be statistically sharper than his Liverpool parallel in front of goal. In particular, the German's conversion rate is a superior 13.23% higher than Firmino's, despite taking 0.4 fewer shots per ninety minutes.

In fact, Havertz eclipses Firmino in all other areas of shooting other than the amount of shots taken. Basing the comparison off just statistics would suggest that rival fans have no real reason to criticise the Arsenal man's attacking output, especially given that he's bettered the Liverpool man's tally of eight goals (by scoring 12) in the 2019/20 term, which led to their Premier League crown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Havertz's 11 non-penalty goals in the Premier League this season sees him sit eighth in the ranking, above the likes of Bukayo Saka and one behind the revered Cole Palmer.

Team Play Stats

Havertz is quickly becoming an unrivalled false nine

Roberto Firmino 2019/20 vs Kai Havertz 2023/24 - Team Play Statistic (Per 90) Roberto Firmino Kai Havertz Assists 0.3 0.3 Chances Created 1.5 1.6 Passing Accuracy (%) 79.59 81.1 Long Pass Accuracy (%) 78.79 47.06 Dribbling Success (%) 57.78 45.71 Aerial Duel Success (%) 26 49.51 Ground Duel Success (%) 43.39 44.12 Interceptions 0.3 0.7 Ball Recoveries 4.1 4.3

After comparing the forwards in shooting and team play, the common theme is that Havertz is genuinely a brilliant footballer whose role in Arteta's system should not be understated. Across nine team-playing categories, the German midfielder-turned-striker trumps Firmino in all but two of them, with a particular point of interest being Havertz's ability to create more chances per match than his opposite number.

While Liverpool's deep-lying forward was memorialised for his linkup play, it is actually Havertz who shines once more. And with better interception and ball recovery numbers, the overall winner of the stats comparison is becoming crystal clear. Furthermore, Havertz's aerial duel success is an astonishing 23.51% better, which has become a hallmark of his in recent weeks as he dominates on the ground and in the air to ensure the Gunners maintain full control of their destiny.

Related Kai Havertz Transformation Under Arteta Becomes Clear as Incredible Stats Emerge Stats prove how much better the German is at Arsenal compared to his best season at Chelsea.

Verdict

Havertz has had a better season all round

With Havertz coming out on top in 12 of the 15 categories through his comparison with Firmino, it's becoming increasingly bewildering as to why the German international has received so much criticism. Sure, he was below par during his time at Chelsea, which only intensified the scrutiny surrounding his arrival in north London. But credit where it's due, the 24-year-old has proven his doubters wrong and let bygones be bygones.

Leaving those uncertain years at Stamford Bridge in the dust, Havertz has become key to Arsenal's hunt for silverware. It is expected that Arteta's near-misses with success will soon turn out well, and it will almost certainly be done with the help of his £65m signing. This is not to put a downer on Firmino, who was just as instrumental for Liverpool in Jurgen Klopp's domestic and continental adventures. But, instead, both should be looked at fondly, with both being nonpareils of the modern deep striker role.

Stats via Squawka (as of 13/05/24)