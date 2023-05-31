Roberto Firmino has played his final game for Liverpool.

The Brazilian established himself as a Liverpool legend during his eight-year spell at the club.

During his time in Merseyside, he scored 111 goals in 362 appearances.

He also helped the club to seven trophies, including a Premier League victory and Champions League triumph.

Roberto Firmino gave emotional speech at his Liverpool farewell party

After his final match at Anfield against Aston Villa earlier this month, Firmino hosted a private farewell party to celebrate his time at the club.

Footage emerged of Jurgen Klopp's speech and Liverpool players serenading Firmino on stage.

The 31-year-old has now posted a video of the speech he gave to those in attendance. It was emotional and you can watch footage of it below...

He said: "Eight years of Liverpool are coming to an end for my family and for me in a few days. Naturally, I already knew about Liverpool when I arrived here from Germany eight years ago. And yet, I had no idea...

"I had no idea how much passion that is in the club. And what a huge part this club plays in the lives of so many people around the world.

"I didn't know how positively crazy, how passionate the people that work at this club are and how much this club and stadium means to them.

"The truth is I never could have dreamed that it was possible to achieve what we achieved together. It has been the honour of my life so far to be a part of this Liverpool family, You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

What next for Firmino?

Firmino is still a classy player and will no doubt be attracting interest from many top clubs around the world.

It doesn't appear as if Firmino will stay in England at this time.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with his signature, while Real Madrid are also said to be interested in acquiring his services.