Highlights England job is vacant after Gareth Southgate resigned following the EURO 2024 final loss, prompting Eddie Howe to be linked.

Roberto Mancini could step in at Newcastle if Howe takes the England job, providing more proven success.

Mancini's track record as a serial winner could elevate Newcastle from outside contenders to title racers.

The England job is now available for the first time in eight years after Gareth Southgate resigned from his post following the Three Lions' 2-1 loss to Spain in the EURO 2024 final on Sunday - and that has prompted Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe with links to the vacancy. And Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Roberto Mancini could be the man to step into the Newcastle dugout if their current boss decides to up sticks and move onto the national team setup.

Eddie Howe Linked With England Job

Southgate's resignation from England on Tuesday brought about a new era for the nation, with his exit being almost eight years since the former under-21 boss was appointed as manager back in November 2016. Many have already been touted in the few hours after the news broke, with Graham Potter, Lee Carsley and even Sean Dyche touted with the job.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Howe has won 60 of his 125 games in charge of Newcastle United.

But Howe is certainly one of the frontrunners after his stellar spells at Bournemouth and Newcastle. A report earlier on Tuesday from HITC suggested that Howe would be open to the job and whilst Newcastle would be reluctant to sanction his departure, his name being at the forefront of speculation is unlikely to go away whilst the news is dominating headlines.

Jones: Mancini Could be "Serious Contender" for Newcastle

The Italian is currently the manager of Saudi Arabia's national side

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the Italian boss could find his way to Tyneside if Howe does take the England job - with the Magpies looking for a 'more proven winner' should he depart. Jones said:

"If Howe was to leave the job for England, then it would lead Newcastle on a quest to find a proven winner that elevates their standing in the game and finally wins them a trophy. "A few months ago I was told that Roberto Mancini would be a serious contender if they were to look for a new manager, so that might be one to look out for. Finding somebody that has shown they can go head-to-head with the top managers and also help bring in top players is what they’ll be looking for. So let’s see what happens with Howe, but it could actually lead to some very interesting times.

Mancini's CV Gives Him Huge Pedigree

The Italian has been superb throughout his career

Mancini's arrival at St. James' Park would certainly cause some excitement on Tyneside. Having managed Fiorentina, Lazio and Inter Milan prior to his move to Manchester City in 2013, the Italian won the Coppa Italia with each side - including three consecutive wins (Lazio in 2003-04, Inter in 2004-05 and 2005-06) to really stamp his name in the managerial game.

Manchester City's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2011/12 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 28 =1st Losses 5 =1st Goals scored 93 1st Goals conceded 29 1st Points 89 =1st

Three Serie A titles in a row with Inter also showed that the former Leicester City star is a serial winner and after masterminding City to their first-ever Premier League title in 2011/12, alongside hoisting the EURO 2020 trophy with Italy which led to Jason Cundy calling him 'world class', there is certainly a question to be had about him holding pedigree in the game.

Newcastle have been on a superb run under Howe but the Englishman has yet to win a major trophy throughout his career; and with a serial winner like Mancini at the helm, their fortunes could change for the better.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-07-24.