Former Manchester City and European Championship-winning Italian head coach Roberto Mancini has been sacked by the Saudi Arabia national team. The 59-year-old was appointed manager in August 2023 and penned a four-year deal worth £77million, as he became the highest-paid football manager in the world.

Recently, tensions have begun to surface as the Italian coach managed only seven wins in 18 games over his 14-month tenure. His dismissal largely reflects poor results that have left the Falcons in third place in their World Cup qualifying group, falling short of the nation’s ambitions to establish itself on the global football stage and bolster its sporting reputation ahead of its bold 2034 World Cup bid.

With nearly three years left on his contract at the time of his departure, Mancini stands to collect a significant payout for his brief Middle Eastern tenure, potentially amounting to around £65 million based on his annual salary, according to The Mirror.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roberto Mancini pocketed £21.5m-per-year whilst at Saudi Arabia's helm, which equates to £1.79m per month, £413,000 per week, £59,000 per day and £41 per minute.

Related 15 Highest-Paid Football Managers in the World (2024) The highest-paid managers in world football have been revealed, with a surprise national team coach topping the list.

He was spotted in a heated exchange with fans after the recent 0-0 stalemate with Bahrain. While this incident may appear to have been the final blow leading to his reign, it was merely just one layer of the problem. Reports from Italy suggest that, beyond growing frustration among supporters, Mancini also had conflicts with several players within his squad.

Following the infamous Bahrain match, the Euro 2020 winner also brutally slammed his squad. "Sometimes I think the players have to take the responsibility," he said, before adding:

"In my life, when I was a player, I took the responsibility because it's easy to say it's the coach's fault. It's too easy. But many times, it's not like this. Because when the coach teaches the team everything, and they have improved as a team, after, some players have to put on the pitch some quality. If they don't have it, it's clear that it's difficult."

Mancini has had a highly successful managerial career. In England, he is most celebrated for leading Manchester City to their historic first Premier League title in 2012, and he also guided Italy to their Euro 2020 final triumph over the Three Lions. Throughout his career, the passionate manager has also helmed Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Galatasaray, and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Thanks to his previous high-profile successes, the Italian’s CV remains highly sought after, ensuring he’ll likely find a new position long before Saudi Arabia can name his replacement should he feel ready to step into another role.