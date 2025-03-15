Over the years, there have been plenty of soon-to-be talents on English shores that have never quite been able to reach what was initially expected of them: the likes of Ravel Morrison, Michael Johnson, Nick Powell and Shaun Wright-Phillips all spring to mind.

In the world of football fan culture, there are few feelings as exhilarating as watching the emergence of a young talent who loves nothing more than playing for the badge – the hype naturally builds, but there is always every chance of that crashing and burning.

Related 10 Players with Most Wasted Potential in English Football History [Ranked] Dele Alli and Jack Wilshere are among the 10 English players with the most wasted potential in history.

And while that didn’t happen in the case of central midfielder Ross Barkley, it’s not unfair to say that the once-promising wonderkid didn’t live up to his billing after graduating from Everton’s tried-and-tested academy, which had produced none other than Wayne Rooney.

Liverpool-born Barkley’s career has been nothing short of tumultuous with ups and downs round every corner, sandwiched by a glimmer of praise from ex-Everton boss Roberto Martinez. A supposed star in the making, what happened to the central midfielder?

Martinez Tipped Barkley to Become Three Lions Royalty

The midfielder, however, has just 33 caps for England

Tipped for greatness from the off, it was his Everton manager who backed him most. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, per a report from ESPN, were all interested parties in the race for his signature. Of course, he eventually joined the latter.

On the international stage, the prospect of Barkley – a young, hungry midfielder who was pratcially unstoppable when at his roaring best – was exciting. A raw, yet unique, talent, he was physically explosive, allowing him to shrug off opponents with ease.

Technically sound, too, he made his Three Lions debut under Roy Hodgson in September 2013 at the tender age of 19 and even got decent game time at the 2014 World Cup before not featuring at Euro 2016. Things began to look bleak and his last outing for his nation came in late 2019 – a 6-0 win over Bulgaria.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 408-game senior club career, Ross Barkley has never been shown a red card.

That said, there was a particular figure in his life who believed he would reach the very top of England folklore and be remembered among some of the greats, such as Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Bobby Moore – and that was the ex-Toffees chief Martinez.

While speaking at a fans’ gala evening at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool, Martinez was particularly complimentary of Barkley and shocked fans by suggesting that he could surpass Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton as England’s greatest-ever player.

There is no doubt in my mind that he will be the best player England has ever had. Ross has everything. Normally a player has the pace and power to get around the pitch or they have the vision to pick a pass. Ross can do both of those things – not only that he is in love with the game.

Martinez, who has been in charge of the Portugal national team since January 2023, said: “All he wants to do is play football, and he will also be the biggest asset Everton have ever had. Players are big assets, and I think you have to be able to cope with that.”