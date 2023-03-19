Tottenham Hotspur could pick up a ‘dream signing for any manager’ in the shape of Leeds United defender Robin Koch, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Koch has been linked with a host of top clubs following a string of impressive displays at Elland Road, and Tottenham could make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham transfer news – Robin Koch

According to German outlet SPORT1 (via Tuttomercatoweb), Tottenham are among Koch’s potential suitors as they look to bolster their options at the heart of defence.

Fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United are believed to be leading the race for the 26-year-old, while RB Leipzig are also credited with an interest in him.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Magpies are ‘still preparing’ their strategy for the upcoming window.

“On links with Robin Koch – Newcastle are still preparing their summer strategy. I’m not sure the targets are 100% clear at this stage,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“For sure they will be busy, and they are tracking many players. Koch has many clubs interested but it’s not something advanced at this stage.”

What has O’Rourke said about Koch?

When asked if Koch’s potential arrival at Hotspur Way would excite Tottenham fans, O’Rourke told GMS that he’s unsure if that will be the case.

He said: “I'm not sure too many Spurs fans will be too excited at the potential of signing of Robin Koch. He’s a good player and a good versatile player as well.

“He’s comfortable playing a number of positions, can play centre-half, and he can also play centre midfield, so I'm sure he'd be a dream signing for any manager considering his versatility.

“And I think he's only going to get better, he’s a Germany international, and has proven at Leeds that he can mix it with the best in the Premier League.”

Would Koch be a good signing?

Koch arrived at Leeds back in 2020 after completing a £20 million deal from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg and initially struggled to showcase his true potential.

Several injuries restricted the centre-back to just 38 appearances across his opening two campaigns with the Whites, yet he is finally illustrating his quality this time around.

As per WhoScored, Koch has won 2.8 aerial duels while also making 1.5 interceptions, 3.9 clearances, and 0.5 blocks per top-flight outing in 2022/23, placing him in the top three for each metric when compared to his teammates.

It’s clear that Koch is a very capable defender when he’s able to stay fit, and Tottenham could benefit from his presence should he make the switch.