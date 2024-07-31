Highlights Rangers have agreed a fee with FC Twente for Robin Propper, but personal terms are not yet finalized.

The signing of Propper is aimed at replacing Connor Goldson, who left after six years this month.

Propper has been given permission to travel for a medical at Ibrox.

Rangers have agreed a fee with FC Twente to sign defender Robin Propper, but are yet to agree personal terms with the player according to Scott Burns.

The Light Blues are looking to strengthen their defensive options after allowing Connor Goldson to move on, with the veteran defender completing a move to Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee.

Nils Koppen has moved swiftly to agree a deal for the 30-year-old Twente captain, but while the player has been given permission to travel for a medical at Ibrox there are still steps to complete before a deal can be considered done.

Rangers Close to Robin Propper Transfer

Personal terms not agreed yet

Rangers have already completed the signing of young defender Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan this summer on a free transfer, but with Goldson's exit now confirmed they needed to bring in a more experienced option to compensate for losing a key player.

That has seen Philippe Clement identify 30-year-old Propper as his top target and a deal was agreed swiftly with FC Twente, however the deal is still subject to the player agreeing personal terms with the Ibrox club.

Robin Propper Eredivisie Stats 2023/24 Games 33 Goals 3 Blocks 34 Clearances 90 Tackles and interceptions 77

A report by ESPN Netherlands had suggested that "just a medical" is remaining for a deal to be completed, but Scottish Express journalist Burns believes that is not the case and a contract is yet to be agreed between club and player.

It's also unclear how much a transfer taking Propper to Glasgow is expected to cost, although there is money to spend after the permanent sales of Goldson and Sam Lammers were completed recently.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Robin Propper completed 84.7% of all passes he attempted in the Eredivisie last season.

Busy Summer at Ibrox for Rangers

More incomings and outgoings expected before 30 August deadline

There have already been seven arrivals at Ibrox this summer, with manager Clement admitting before the window opened that he was keen for a major rebuild ahead of the new season.

Jefte, Nsiala, Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly, Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny have all put pen to paper to be part of the squad this season, but there have been eight first-team departures too meaning the squad isn't bloated.

Jack Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Jon McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe were all released at the end of their contracts while Goldson has joined Robby McCrorie and Sam Lammers in leaving permanently.

More exits are expected too with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GMS that the club actively working on replacing Todd Cantwell after his transfer request, while James Tavernier has been linked with a move to Turkey and Scott Wright tipped to move to England.

Lawrence Shankland and Hannibal Mejbri have been mentioned as main targets for Rangers to bolster the squad should those deals happen, with the new Scottish Premiership season due to begin on Saturday August 3rd.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.