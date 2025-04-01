The UEFA Champions League was the one club trophy that evaded Robin van Persie during his glorious career, but he got his hands on a deserved Premier League winners' medal. The iconic Dutch striker debuted in Europe's elite club competition with boyhood club Feyenoord and went on to make the semi-finals with Arsenal and the last 16 with Manchester United.

There's no telling how far an in-form United side would have gone in the 2012-13 campaign if Real Madrid hadn't knocked them out in controversial fashion after Luis Nani's red card. Van Persie thrived in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge and was the missing piece for the Scot in a star-studded Red Devils team.

Seven of Van Persie's former teammates at Old Trafford made a dream XI of players he linked up with while playing in the Champions League. That may be a surprise, given he spent three years with them compared to eight at Arsenal, but it's a team given an interview with Amazon Prime Video that is brimming with class.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Club: Manchester United