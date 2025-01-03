Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie once recalled the British stadium that 'he will never forget playing at' - and it wasn't Old Trafford or Highbury. The Dutchman was fortunate enough to make the two iconic football grounds his home during his time in the Premier League, where he would win one title and one FA Cup.

Van Persie also got to experience some of the greatest arenas that Europe had to offer and was even infamously sent off during a Champions League clash with Barcelona at Camp Nou. However, it is another stadium that had such a profound effect on him during the early stages of his career all the way back in 2002.

Van Persie Shares Good Memories of Playing at Ibrox

The Dutchman made his European debut as a substitute against Rangers

Speaking back in 2022, 20 years after visiting the stadium for the first time, van Persie discussed his love and admiration for Rangers' home, Ibrox, describing the atmosphere as 'positively aggressive.' As per the Sun, the former Netherlands international recounted the 'happy memories' he had from making his European debut in Glasgow.

"I made my European debut at Ibrox. It was my first ever match in Europe so I've got very good memories of that evening. It was a big moment for me, and the atmosphere was electric, it was unreal. "I came on after 70 minutes and the atmosphere gave me such a buzz. I was like 'wow' because I was new to places like that. I was playing for Feyenoord and the atmosphere there is great as well. It was similar, but it was away from home. Ibrox has a fantastic atmosphere, but it's like positively aggresive atmoshpehre if you know what I mean. It's not hostile but it's loud and friendly. That's what I like becasue the fans in UK and Scotland, they're very passionate about football."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Persie never scored a goal against Rangers or Celtic during his career.

The game in question came in 2002, where van Persie came off the bench in a UEFA Cup tie that finished 1-1. While he wasn't able to get on the scoresheet, he did manage to receive a yellow card moments before the full-time whistle. He was then chosen to start in the second leg as Feyenoord prevailed in a 3-2 victory that saw the forward play off the left.

Interestingly, the 41-year-old is not the only ex-United star to feel an affinity to Ibrox, as Gary Neville once described it as the best atmosphere he had ever experienced during his career.

