Robin van Persie showed he's still got it with a dominant performance in a legends match on Sunday afternoon.

The former Arsenal, Man United and Netherlands striker featured in a legends game between Rangers and World XI at Ibrox.

So many big names turned out in Glasgow.

The likes of Jermaine Defoe, Ronald de Boer and Pedro Mendes were in action for Rangers.

While Van Persie, Jaap Stam, Michal Essien, Jack Wilshere and Nwankwo Kanu featured for the World XI.

Van Persie, now 39 years old, rolled back the years as World XI won 4-3.

The Dutchman bagged a brace, an assist and nearly scored an outrageous overhead kick in his side's victory.

He produced a superb header to make it 1-1 in the 22nd minute.

VIDEO: Robin van Persie's brilliant header in Rangers vs World XI legends game

He turned provider five minutes later as he produced a lovely assist for Wilshere's goal.

VIDEO: Robin van Persie brilliantly assists Jack Wilshere in Rangers vs World XI legends game

The Dutchman nearly scored an outrageous overhead kick shortly after.

Michael Essien clipped a ball over the top and Van Persie went for the spectacular.

The 39-year-old made good connection with the ball but, while he was able to get his effort on target, Ronald Waterreus denied him a sensational goal.

VIDEO: Robin van Persie nearly scores epic overhead-kick in Rangers vs World XI legends game

He scored what turned out to be the winner with 15 minutes remaining.

Jermaine Pennant's strike rebounded off the post and straight to Van Persie, who had the easy task of putting the ball into an empty net.

Van Persie appeared to be in an offside position but the linesman's flag did not go up and his goal was allowed to stand.

VIDEO: Robin van Persie's winner in Rangers vs World XI legends game

Van Persie has still got it.

The Dutchman hung up his boots in 2019 after enjoying an illustrious career.

He joined Feyenoord as an assistant coach in 2020 and remains in his post.