Robin van Persie received one of the harshest red cards in recent football history while playing for Arsenal against Barcelona in the Champions League in March 2011. The Gunners went into the 2010-11 second-leg tie 2-1 up on aggregate after sealing a famous victory at the Emirates Stadium three weeks earlier.

Two late goals from Van Persie and Andrey Arshavin cancelled out David Villa’s opener and left Arsene Wenger’s side full of confidence heading to the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi put Barca 1-0 up in the second leg on the stroke of half-time with an exquisite goal, but Arsenal went 3-2 ahead on aggregate (scoring a precious away goal in the process) when Sergio Busquets turned the ball into his own net in the 53rd minute. Just a couple of minutes later, though, came the turning point of the entire tie.

Van Persie's Infamous Red Card vs Barcelona

One of the most controversial sendings off in Champions League history

Van Persie found himself through on goal with only Victor Valdes to beat but missed the target with his weaker right foot. Referee Massimo Busacca then stunned the Dutchman by flashing a second yellow card, followed by a red, in his direction.

Van Persie was penalised for shooting after Busacca had blown his whistle and subsequently sent off. Despite pleading with the referee that he hadn’t heard the whistle in front of the 95,000-strong crowd, a horrified Van Persie was sent for an early bath. Watch the incident below:

Van Persie Fuming in Post-match Interview

Described red card as a 'joke'

Barca went on to score two more goals through Xavi and Messi, sealing a 4-3 aggregate victory and booking their place in the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of their 10-man opponents. Van Persie described the decision as a “total joke” in his post-match interview on Sky Sports.

“In my opinion, it was a total joke the sending off. How can I hear his whistle with 95,000 people jumping up? How can I hear that, for God’s sake? Please explain that to me.”

Sky Sports Geoff Shreeves then informed Van Persie that there was only one second between the ref’s whistle and the shot. Needless to say, the prolific Dutchman was less than impressed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robin van Persie scored 25 Champions League goals during his career.

“It makes it even worse because I could understand the ref’s view if it was four, five, six seconds and you chip the ball or something. This way, one second between his whistle and the shot, is just a joke. He’s been bad all evening. He’s been a joke all evening. I don’t know why he’s here tonight - honestly, I think it’s a joke.” Watch Van Persie's irate interview below:

Wenger: It's Embarrassing

Arsenal boss said it 'killed' a fantastic game

Van Persie ended the interview by accusing Busacca of “killing the game” - a statement that Wenger completely agreed with. The Frenchman said: "It killed a promising, fantastic match. If it's a bad tackle, OK, but frankly it is embarrassing."

Pep Guardiola: 'Wenger Told Me To Congratulate Referee'

Barcelona boss insisted his team dominated the match

Barcelona's manager at the time Pep Guardiola, however, felt the best team had deservedly gone through. The revered Catalan coach revealed that Wenger spoke to him in a sarcastic manner after the full-time whistle.

"Wenger told me to congratulate the referee," Guardiola, now the manager of Manchester City, said. "The reality is Arsenal were not able to string together three consecutive passes and they were not able to shoot once on goal.”

Barcelona Went on to Lift the Trophy

Defeated Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley

Guardiola's side cemented their status as the best team in Europe at the time, defeating Shakhtar Donetsk in the quarter-finals and fierce rivals Real Madrid in the semis, before meeting Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United at Wembley. Inspired by Messi, Barca secured a comfortable 3-1 win over the Red Devils in London.

"They're the best in Europe, no question about that,” Ferguson said in his post-match press conference.

“In my time as a manager, I would say they're the best team we've faced."

“Everyone acknowledges that and I accept that. It's not easy when you've been well beaten like that to think another way. No one has given us a hiding like that. It's a great moment for them. They deserve it because they play the right way and enjoy their football.”