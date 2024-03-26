Highlights Alperen Şengün may still be able to return for the Houston Rockets this season after suffering a scary injury on March 10.

Şengün's return depends on his health and whether the Rockets still have something to play for near the end of the season.

The Rockets are creeping up the play-in tournament picture amid their recent torrid stretch.

Since Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was wheeled off the basketball court after suffering what was believed to be a season-ending injury, it appears the outlook may have shifted slightly. There could be a chance the budding star returns for the Rockets should they remain in contention for a possible playoff spot.

During an episode of Brian Windhorst and The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN analyst Tim McMahon said that a Şengün return near the end of the regular season could be possible.

"It's within the realm of possibility that Şengün could return during the regular season. When he got hurt, and obviously avoided a major injury... but still, it's a significant sprain of his ankle... We kind of assumed he'd be done for the season because they weren't going to have anything to play for... I was told there's a very real chance it could come down to late in the regular season... and does it make sense to bring him back." - Tim McMahon

While trying to contest Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis' layup attempt in a March 10 game, Şengün landed awkwardly on his leg and immediately grimaced in pain while holding his right knee. Şengün was then taken off the court in a wheelchair.

The injury looked nasty and there was initial concern that the big man could have suffered a very significant injury. Fortunately, the 21-year-old reportedly avoided a worst-case scenario and was officially diagnosed with a Grade 3 sprain in his right ankle and a bruised knee.

Should Rockets Push to Bring Şengün Back?

Houston surging without the Turkish big man

It is worth asking if the Rockets should bring back the 21-year-old, even if a play-in spot is still within play. McMahon did mention that Şengün's return is still dependent on whether he will be cleared to play.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka gave an update over the weekend and mentioned that the third-year center is still going through rehab and has yet to do any basketball-related activities. Likewise, it seems the swelling in his ankle has yet to go down.

Certainly, Houston's main priority is to ensure that Şengün completely recovers from his injury. The Rockets wouldn't want to hasten his return and risk the chance to aggravate his current injury or, worse, risk him suffering a more devastating injury due to a sped-up recovery process.

Nonetheless, it would be beneficial for this young Rockets squad to play in meaningful games to further their development as a team. So far, the Sengun-less Rockets led by Jalen Green have answered the call and put themselves in a position to play for something meaningful down the stretch of the season.

Rockets Surging Without Şengün

Jalen Green has stepped up in the big man's absence

When Şengün went down, the Rockets were firmly out of the play-in picture, so he was initially believed to be done for the rest of the regular season. But since then, Houston has remained undefeated and extended its winning streak to nine straight after its 110-92 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

The Rockets have managed to overcome the absence of Şengün, as Jalen Green has been playing out of his mind of late. The former No. 2 overall pick has scored at least 26 points in his last six games and is playing with his confidence at peak levels. Though he went just 9-of-26 on Monday versus the Blazers, he still led the team with 27 points and four three-pointers to go along with six rebounds and three steals.

Jalen Green Since Şengün's Injury Category Stats PPG 30.7 RPG 7.1 APG 3.4 FG% 50.0% 3P% 45.8%

With their torrid surge, the Rockets are breathing heavily down the necks of the Golden State Warriors for the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament. With Monday's win, Houston is just a half-game back in the Western Conference standings behind the Warriors.