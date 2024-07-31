Highlights Rocket's reluctance to extend young stars like Şengün is driven by a desire to see development and maintain financial flexibility.

Şengün's potential has drawn comparisons to elite NBA centers, showcasing growth in scoring, playmaking, and defense.

Despite similarities in stats, Şengün's trajectory points towards future success which should prompt Rockets act quickly on a long-term deal.

Alperen Sengün has been tipped to become the next Nikola Jokic , though that is some lofty comparison, and is a lot of pressure to bestow upon an up-and-coming 22-year-old star in the NBA .

Despite drawing these comparisons, the Houston Rockets seem reluctant to offer their center a rookie-max extension which he is eligible for, which league insider Mark Medina argues is due to a combination of them wanting to see how he further develops next season, while also maintaining financial flexibility, at least for the moment.

Rockets’ Reluctance to Invest in Young Stars

Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün are both eligible for rookie extensions

After a disappointing season where they failed to make the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season despite a late-season surge of form, the Rockets found themselves in contention for yet another NBA Draft lottery pick, and despite the odds being stacked against them – quite literally – with them having just a 1.5 percent chance of securing the No. 1 overall pick, they wound up with the No. 3 pick, in which they drafted Reed Sheppard .

With the 2024 Summer League having now been completed, their lottery pick emerged as one of the standout performers, and with all the buzz that was being generated around him, he is already tipped to be an early strong contender for next season’s Rookie of the Year race. There’s even a case to be made that he could be in contention for Sixth Man of the Year too.

Looking ahead to next season, they will have roster cohesion with their first round picks from the 2023 draft class Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore now having a season of NBA action under their belts, and if their strong end to the season is anything to go by, they may well materialize into playoff contenders.

Houston Rockets – 2023–24 Season Was a Tale of Two Halves Category Pre All-Star Break Post All-Star Break PTS 113.3 116.3 OPP PTS 112.7 114.1 OFF RTG 113.2 114.5 DEF RTG 112.7 113.0 NET RTG 0.5 1.5

This is largely as a result of being led by their young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün, along with their veterans Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks , though both may be considered as trade candidates with head coach Ime Udoka appearing to want to roll with his young core going forward, and them on expensive contracts.

Whilst Şengün has emerged as one of the league’s best up-and-coming centers after a breakout 2023-24 season, even having his name mentioned in the same conversation as the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns , Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić in earlier parts of the 2023-24 campaign.

However, with both the 6-foot-11 big and Green eligible to sign rookie max extensions with the Rockets, the organization haven’t jumped at the chance to tie either player down long-term, with it looking more likely that they will revisit extension negotiations with their two players next year instead, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic

While this decision isn’t necessarily surprising, at least as it pertains to Green, after having seen a slight decline in his production from his sophomore season, there is some disbelief about why they haven’t done so with Şengün, especially as he is a potential franchise star for the long-term.

Şengün Has Shown That He Is the ‘Real Deal’

Medina was surprised by Houston’s reluctance to sign both Şengün and Green to rookie extension deals, especially the 6-foot-11 big, with the journalist likening him to the next Nikola Jokić, who, of course, is a three-time NBA MVP and NBA champion.

However, he does holistically view the Rockets’ decision, and believes that in their eyes, they want to see how their young stars develop, while also keeping one eye on the second apron, and choosing to maintain financial flexibility in their future.

“I'm surprised. I think that when you have good young players that are eligible for rookie contracts, secure them because they're the relatively least-expensive thing you can do to return players and also helps build goodwill. But I think the Rockets’ thinking is they want to maintain financial flexibility because of second apron concerns and just the landscape of the NBA. The other thing is, they want to see how Şengün and Green develop. In Alperen Şengün’s case, he's shown that he's the real deal. He took a lot of leaps and bounds with how he was defensively. He grew as well, both offensively as a scorer, and as a playmaker. So I don't think there's question marks on his trajectory, and people around the league view him as the next Nikola Jokić.”

So, Could Şengün Really Be the Next Jokić?

The stats are closer than you may think

The reality is, Jokić is a three-time league MVP, and has been an utterly dominant threat to virtually every team around the NBA for a number of years now.

Şengün is still only 22-years-old and is three seasons into his NBA career, having been taken with the 16th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

But last season was a major step up the ranks, where he led the Rockets in points scored, averaging 21.1 points per contest on 53.7 percent shooting from the field, while he also averaged a team-high 9.3 rebounds, while his 5.0 dishes was second-most behind VanVleet's 8.1 assists per contest.

In comparison, 29-year-old Jokić averaged a near triple-double on the season with 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists, while he shot 58.3 percent from the field and also has a good outside shot, having knocked down 35.9 percent of his near-three attempts per game.

Alperen Şengün vs. Nikola Jokić - First Three Seasons of Career Category Alperen Sengun (2021-24) Nikola Jokić (2015-18) MP 27.2 27.3 PTS 14.9 14.9 REB 7.9 9.1 AST 3.8 4.4 BLK 0.9 0.7 FG% 52.8 53.0 3P% 28.4 36.6

But these numbers came in his ninth season in the NBA, so they are incomparable to those of Şengün's.

However, when extracting Jokić's numbers from his first three season outings in the league, Şengün's career statistics are eerily similar to those of the Serbian's, with them each averaging 14.9 points at the same point of their respective careers.

Where the Turk lacks to Jokić (assists, rebounds), he makes up for in blocks and on-par field goal percentage, with the two separated by just 0.2 percent, though he doesn't yet space the floor as much as the seasoned veteran, with his efficiency from outside the perimeter significantly down.

Nonetheless, from a surface-level view, Şengün is certainly on an upward trajectory and will only continue to get better.

Could the 22-year-old become a future MVP? Perhaps.

But if he does develop similarly to how Jokić did, then the Rockets need to sign him to a long-term deal before it's too late, or they could majorly come to regret such a franchise-altering decision.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.