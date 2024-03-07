Highlights Alperen Sengun notched a historic triple-double performance that no center in NBA history has ever achieved.

Sengun's performance came one day after his career game against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

Sengun has drawn the comparison to two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, and that hype is picking up steam.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun continues to take the NBA by storm. Less than 24 hours after his career night against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, Sengun already managed to one-up himself with another historic performance.

Albeit coming in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the budding Rockets star recorded his second career triple-double with 23 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists while adding two steals to give his best Nikola Jokić impression. But impressively, not even Jokic has tallied those kinds of numbers in a game.

According to StatMuse, Sengun is the only center in NBA history to put together a stat line like that.

Sengun dropped a career-high 45 points along with 16 rebounds and five steals in their victory over the Spurs on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old became just the third center in this decade to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals in a game, joining the last two MVPs, Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid.

With his triple-double on Wednesday, however, Sengun stands alone in the history books.

Clippers Overcame Sengun's historic performance

Los Angeles game-planned for the young Rockets star

After seeing Sengun go off for his career high versus San Antonio, the Clippers opted to send double teams towards the Turkish big man. Sengun made them pay by consistently making the right play and, more often than not, locating the open man.

Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to help Houston pick up another win in a night where Sengun was absolutely special. The Rockets established a 13-point lead at the half, and appeared to be on cruise control through the majority of the game. But the Clippers put together a 42-point fourth quarter as Kawhi Leonard took over in the period to give Los Angeles its 40th win, the seventh team to do so this season.

Sengun Has Drawn Comparisons to Nikola Jokić

The Rockets center is a future All-Star

It's easy to see why Sengun has been dubbed as "Baby Jokic," as only The Joker puts up those kinds of gaudy numbers from the center position on a consistent basis. The Nuggets are accustomed to seeing their franchise superstar put up insane triple-double performances with a healthy dose of boards and dimes like Sengun did on Wednesday night.

And at 21 years old, he is proving capable of impacting the game, not just with his scoring, but with his playmaking and rebounding as well.

Nikola Jokic vs. Alperen Sengun — 3rd season Categories Nikola Jokic Alperen Sengun Points 18.5 21.3 Rebounds 10.1 9.3 Assists 6.1 4.8 FG% 49.9% 53.95

Though he has only notched two triple-doubles, Sengun has showcased his passing chops throughout the season. Like Jokic, he has a good feel for the game, which gives him the ability to direct traffic on offense. Likewise, he possesses great "feet work" as Shaquille O'Neal likes to put it, which makes him an elite post threat.

He showcased his repertoire on the block against Wembanyama on Tuesday night and baptized the Spurs rookie inside the paint with a variety of spin moves, pivot moves, and nifty finishes around the basket.

Sengun has been nothing short of spectacular in his third NBA season, and he is beginning to gain recognition as one of the best young stars in the league. The Rockets have found a gem in the young man from Turkey, and his ascension will certainly be fun to watch for many years to come.