Highlights Alperen Sengun joined the last two MVPs Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić as the only three players to total 40-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and five or more steals in recent history.

The Rockets young center outplayed and dominated Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama in the win.

Sengun has outplayed Wembanyama in all of their three matchups this season.

Houston Rockets rising star Alperen Sengun is in the midst of a breakout year in his third NBA season. During a heated matchup Tuesday night against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, Sengun put together the best performance of his young career.

In Houston's 114-101 win over San Antonio, the Turkish big man went off for a career-high 45 points, 16 rebounds, and five steals on 19-of-32 shooting.

The Rockets center's epic performance put him in exclusive company with the two best big men in the NBA today. Per StatMuse, Sengun became just the third player after Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić, the last two NBA MVPs, to notch 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ steals in a game in this decade.

Embiid also tallied 45 points, 16 boards, and five steals in a win over the Miami Heat during the 2020-21 season. Jokic, meanwhile, recorded 43 points, 14 rebounds, and five steals on Dec. 14, 2022 in a win over the Washington Wizards.

Sengun outplayed Wembanyama

Sengun has had Wemby's number all season

Sengun dominated Wembanyama on both ends of the floor in this victory. The 21-year-old bullied him around the basket with his strength advantage, while using his shiftiness on the block.

Not many people would dare go at the 7-foot-4 unicorn, but Sengun did repeatedly, especially in the fourth quarter.

Victor Wembanyama has been putting up insane performances as of late. But Sengun was able to keep the Spurs' rookie phenom in check as he finished with just 10 points and 11 rebounds on 4-of-10 shooting.

He played terrific defense against Wembanyama throughout the night, resulting in a rare quiet performance from the 20-year-old. One impressive play led to this epic sequence that ended with Sengun serving it up to Cam Whitmore for the flush.

This has been the theme in their matchups all season, and in three games against Wemby, Sengun is averaging 28.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 steals on 58.1 percent shooting. Wembanyama, meanwhile, has turned in 15.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in three games against the Rockets this season.

Sengun is solidifying his breakout season

The Rockets have found a gem in Alpy

Alperen Sengun is in the midst of a breakout season for the Rockets and is one of the main catalysts for Houston's resurgence this year. Though they still find themselves on the outside looking in for the play-in tournament picture, his emergence this year has established the Rockets as a team very much on the rise.

On the season, Sengun is averaging a career-best 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 53.7 percent field goal shooting.

Sengun has always showed potential as an offensive force, even in his first two seasons in the NBA. The 21-year-old has drawn comparisons to the likes of Jokic and Domantas Sabonis because of his innate ability to create and make plays from the center position.

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal recently gave his flowers to the Turkish big man and said he sees a lot of "young Pau Gasol" in Sengun's game.

"You know I like a big man with feet work. A guy that does it all. You know, he would be considered a high-value 'other.' He does all the little things... He reminds me of a young Pau Gasol when he first came in, really fundamentally sound." - Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaq makes a good point. It seems lofty to compare Sengun to a two-time MVP and NBA champ like Jokic at this point, though the comparisons are warranted. But a young Pau Gasol seems like a spot on similarity considering they were both making an impact with their scoring and playmaking while members of young and emerging squads.

The Rockets have found a gem with Sengun, whom they traded for in the 2021 NBA Draft. Originally taken by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 16th overall pick, Houston acquired the Turkish center for two first-round picks.

Houston's future is looking bright with Sengun as its franchise star moving forward.