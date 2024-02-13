Highlights Despite injuries, the Knicks put up a fight against the Rockets in a close game.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in scoring with 27 points, while Dillon Brooks led the Rockets with 23 points.

The game ended with a controversial foul call at the buzzer, allowing the Rockets to win, 105-103.

The New York Knicks looked to finish off the Houston Rockets on Monday night, after getting the win against them one month prior. Despite New York’s set of injuries that have rendered them an incomplete team, they still paired up well with the Rockets and the game was a close affair for much of its duration.

The game was relatively close towards the beginning, with the Knicks and Rockets exchanging the lead a handful of times. But the Rockets outplayed the Knicks in the first half, with their aggressive defense giving New York problems early in the game.

After being down by 16 points in the first half, and by 14 at halftime, the Knicks cut the deficit to just two points (61-59) in the third quarter. They would end up tying the game at 69 with 2:45 to go in the third quarter and had a chance to tie it with a free throw. However, Jalen Brunson missed the shot (his third missed free throw at that point).

Jalen Brunson – Game Stats Categories Stats PTS 27 REB 4 AST 7 FG% 40.0 3PT% 33.3

Brunson had a slow start, not scoring a field goal until three minutes to go in the second quarter. Despite this, he was the top scorer of the game and would end up finishing with 27 points, making 10 out of 25 field goals and 5 out of 8 free throws.

For the Rockets, Dillon Brooks led in scoring with 23 points and went 8-for-15 in the paint. The game was a relatively low-scoring affair earmarked by defense.

In the fourth quarter, the Knicks went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to two (91-89). The Knicks dominated on the boards in the third quarter, and in the fourth, they kept tying the game. The Rockets capitalized on the Knicks’ mistakes from the other end of the floor, though, and New York was never able to regain the lead despite scoring 58 points from the paint.

Rockets win on a buzzer-beater foul call

With zero seconds remaining, Brunson was called for a foul, allowing the Rockets to win

The game ended on a controversial foul call with zero seconds remaining. Tied at 103, Aaron Holiday attempted a chuck-and-duck three-pointer to end the game, but Jalen Brunson was called for a contact foul.

This allowed Holiday to take three free-throw shots and gave the Rockets the 105-103 win. Despite a valiant effort, the Knicks would lose the game in heartbreaking fashion.

Newly acquired pieces Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic both saw playing time off the bench. They combined for 20 points, with Bogdanovic putting up 15 points with 4 rebounds, while Burks only recorded 5 points and 1 rebound, and had two assists.

"Great call. Next question." –Jalen Brunson on the controversial call

Injuries are piling up

The Knicks are not the same team with most of their starters out due to injuries

The majority of the Knicks’ starters were absent due to injury. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby continue to miss time with shoulder and elbow problems, respectively, but look to return after the All-Star Break. Isaiah Hartenstein, who has become an essential component of their squad, was also ruled out of this game with an Achilles injury and is day-to-day.

But with those key pieces missing, the Knicks are not the same team as the one that rattled off nine straight wins in January. New York has now lost three in a row, while the Rockets snapped their four-game skid. The Knicks still remain in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with a 33-21 record, and one game above the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, the Rockets still remain in 12th in the Western Conference with a 23-29 record. The Knicks were previously 20-0 versus teams under .500, but now that record slips to 20-1. The Rockets looked better in this game, matching whatever the Knicks had to offer and keeping them at bay. Despite their overall losing record, Houston remains a competitive squad at home, with an impressive 19-9 record.

Both teams will have one more matchup each before the All-Star Break, with the Knicks taking on the Orlando Magic, and the Rockets facing the Grizzlies in Memphis, both on Wednesday. The Knicks hope that the All-Star Break will aid them, allowing their injured starters to gain extra rest and return the squad to their winning ways.