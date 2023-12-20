Highlights The Houston Rockets have seen progress this season, compiling a 13-11 record and playing strong defense.

GM Rafael Stone is focused on internal improvement and not aggressively pursuing trades.

Second-year players Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. are among those showing significant defensive improvements.

The Houston Rockets have been through the proverbial ringer since James Harden forced his way out of town in 2021, failing to win more than 22 games in each of the last three seasons. Along the way, they endured a mini-mutiny by Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr., fired a coach, and were betrayed by ping-pong balls in the NBA Draft lottery.

Here in 2023-24, however, multiple years of pain finally look to be paying off for GM Rafael Stone and his club. Entering Wednesday's home bout with the Atlanta Hawks, the Rockets sit at a surprising 13-11 on the campaign, which is good for ninth place in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, their Dillon Brooks-led defense is holding opponents to 109.4 points per 100 possessions (the third-fewest league-wide) and just 31.9 percent shooting from deep (which leads the NBA).

That progress notwithstanding, Stone doesn't sound like an executive who wants to rush the rebuilding process by cashing out on assets amid the team's recent success. On the contrary, he's more concerned with getting the most out of the players he has now than chasing new ones.

Rockets mainly concerned with internal improvement

Houston isn't currently 'hunting' for a deal

The Athletic's Kelly Iko spoke with Stone for an interview that was published on December 19. While Houston's chief decision-maker made it clear that it's still too early to draw a lot of conclusions, he's nonetheless pleased with where his team is at.

So much so, in fact, that he's more concerned with seeing how his young core can continue to develop than trolling the trade market for another big piece after inking Brooks and Fred VanVleet over the summer.

"We like the way they are playing on the court, we like the way they’re interacting. We think there’s a lot of room for improvement just in the guys we have playing better and getting better. So by no means, this year at least, are we aggressively hunting a particular deal or series of deals."

At the same time, Stone hasn't fallen asleep at the wheel of the Rockets ship. He's still taking and making calls, as is every NBA GM's lot, but he's not about to sacrifice the team's future to get a few more wins in the present.

"It’s kind of my job to talk to everybody and to hear what other teams are trying to do and see if there are things that make sense for both parties. And we’ll make sure we make every phone call and run out every ground ball. ... I think it’s too early to predict how active we will or will not be at the trade deadline or in the days in between [...] We like where this group is and mostly we want there to be internal improvement."

Rockets' youngsters improving defensively

Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. are locking down

While fans may be more inclined to get excited over the exploits of rising stars Jalen Green and max-contract candidate Alperen Şengün — particularly on the offensive end — that internal improvement has been perhaps most evident in the defensive strides made by second-year players Eason and Smith on the defensive end.

In their 130 shared minutes on the court, the Rockets have conceded just 95.7 points per 100 possessions. Eason in particular has exhibited incredible year-over-year improvement. After opposing players saw their field goal percentages jump when the 22-year-old was the closest defender in 2022-23, they now see their conversion rates drop by 7.2 percent on average.

Houston Rockets - 2023-24 defensive statistics Rank Defensive rating 109.4 2nd Defensive rebounding 35.3 4th Opponent points off turnovers 15.0 3rd Opponent points in paint 44.7 3rd

He's getting his hands on the basketball more frequently, too, averaging a combined 3.3 blocks and steals per 36 minutes (up from 3.0 during his rookie campaign).

Stone has taken note of the progress the younger players have made on defense and is committed to helping them develop further in Houston.