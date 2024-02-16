Highlights Fred VanVleet's performance as a lead guard for the Houston Rockets has been underwhelming, shooting just 40.9% from the field.

Entering the season with sizable expectations due to the signings of head coach Ime Udoka, NBA champion Fred VanVleet, and defensive specialist Dillon Brooks, the Houston Rockets are just 24-30 entering the 2024 NBA All-Star Break.

VanVleet may be Houston's most underwhelming offseason acquisition. Not only is the inefficient lead guard shooting just 40.9 percent from the field, but his on-court reps have also come at the expense of promising 2023 fourth-overall pick Amen Thompson.

That thought was only further supported by evidence from the games leading up to the All-Star Break as Thompson assumed starting point guard duties for an injured VanVleet. Utilizing his impressive physical tools at six-foot-seven and 209 lbs., the two-way playmaker averaged 12.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over this five-game stretch.

Furthermore, despite being a woeful outside shooter to this point of his career, he still managed to shoot 59.6 percent from the field.

Houston Rockets – 2023-24 Guard Stats Player PPG APG SPG FG% Fred VanVleet (47 games) 16.5 8.2 1.1 40.9 Amen Thompson (5 games) 12.0 4.0 1.8 59.6

Of course, neither VanVleet nor Thompson are looked at as the face of the franchise. Even with third-year center Alperen Şengün enjoying a breakout season, that distinction truly belongs to one player: Jalen Green.

The stress and success of Green

2023-24 stats: 18.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.4 APG, 41.1 FG%

Green, now 22 years old, was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. One of the first highly-touted draft prospects to circumvent the college process by taking the G League route, the high-flyer has had an up-and-down start to his career, to say the least.

In his rookie season, not much was expected of Green aside from him showing that the skills he demonstrated with the G League Ignite would translate to the next level. To his credit, he has proven that.

He's still an above-average ball-handler capable of slithering into the paint or exploding above defenders. He still makes defenses pay with range out to the hashmark. Green has even shown that his nascent playmaking abilities were no fluke, consistently finding his big men with pocket passes in the pick-and-roll.

However, the problem Green has is the same one that VanVleet has.

Inconsistency.

For all of his skills, Green has only made 41.8 percent of his field goal attempts over the course of his career, including 33.1 percent of his 3-point attempts. If he had displayed those types of shooting splits with the Ignite, fewer people would bat an eye, expecting the type of efficiency traditionally displayed by future sixth men.

However, one of the reasons Green was drafted so highly in 2021 was because he appeared capable of scoring at a high volume with at least respectable efficiency. In 15 games with the Ignite, the Fresno native averaged 17.9 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3.

Houston Rockets – 2023-24 Fourth Quarter Player Stats Player MPG FG% 3PT% Jalen Green 6.0 41.3 20.0 Fred VanVleet 8.7 43.0 36.7 Dillon Brooks 8.3 50.5 45.2 Alperen Şengün 7.4 52.0 0.0

Fast-forward to the 2023-24 NBA season and Green is shooting career lows of 41.1 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from 3. The numbers don't just look bad either, as Green misses shots in waves that take the air out of his sails and gives the coaching staff a reason to bench him late in games. Indeed, Green has played just 6.0 minutes per fourth quarter this season.

Analyzing Green's fit with the Rockets

Could Houston actually want to trade him?

Now just 56-141 in the "Jalen Green Era," questions are mounting about his ceiling and whether he limits the Rockets'. So much so that Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone recently took to the podium to offer Green public support, calling him a fit "on paper."

"Jalen has been and continues to be, on paper, a great fit with us. He has a skill set that isn’t replicated on our roster... My expectation of him and he knows this… is that the defense, which has gotten better, is still going to get a lot better. That the physicality and the efficiency are all going to get better. He needs to take those steps. That’s extraordinarily important. He’s aware of it. We’re aware of it. And that’s the challenge, for him and for us."

So how do the Rockets get the best out of Green?

On paper, Green seems to perform a bit better without VanVleet, averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field without him this season (7 games). His 3-point shot still isn't falling, as he shot a paltry 27.9 percent from deep in those contests.

Yet, when considering his overall efficiency despite those unimpressive three-point numbers, one may feel even more confident about how Green has performed as a scorer. Furthermore, with Green averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game without VanVleet this season, he would seem to be contributing to other areas of the game as well.

Outside the numbers, Green has appeared to have a lot of success changing pace on his drives as of late. Building off of this is key to his efficiency, as is Green rediscovering his stroke from outside. Interestingly, Green has made 38.4 percent of his "open" three-point attempts this season; those with defenders 4–6 feet away.

However, when defenders get any closer or are any further out, Green's percentages plummet. This could speak to a confidence issue, but when looking at his shooting form from his Ignite days, Green might need to return to the drawing board.

Since entering the NBA, Green has been more prone to launching stepback jumpers whereas he would use that weapon more judiciously with the Ignite. Instead of just going straight up-and-down on his attempts, he now focuses on going back and forth, seemingly to his detriment.

Another interesting trend to monitor is how Green has played after the All-Star Break. Over the course of his short career, Green has been far more impressive in the back half of the season.

Shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point range while averaging 22.5 points per game, this is the lightning that Houston hopes to bottle. It remains to be seen if 2023-24 will be more of the same for Green, with the Rockets playing their next game on Feb. 22. However, amid the rumors and uncertainty surrounding his future in Houston, those numbers should inspire confidence in him.

Jalen Green – Pre- and Post-All Star Break Career Stats PPG APG FG% 3PT% Pre-All-Star Break 18.4 3.2 40.5 31.8 Post-All-Star Break 22.5 3.5 45.5 37.2

Following the 2023-24 season, it wouldn't be surprising to hear the Houston Rockets taking calls on Green even if he has a strong second half. Not only is that the nature of the business in professional sports, but Houston is also already rumored to have Green on the trade block.

Nonetheless, for his sake, Green needs to improve his play regardless. Whether or not his future is with the Rockets, the only way for him to shed the shot-chucker label is with tangible improvements. To this point, there have been flashes, but what he needs is sustained success.